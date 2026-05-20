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HomeGamingIs GTA 6 Trailer 3 Dropping In 72 Hours? Here Is The Theory Behind It

Is GTA 6 Trailer 3 Dropping In 72 Hours? Here Is The Theory Behind It

A fan theory linking GTA 6's story to a real 1934 ambush suggests Rockstar may drop the next trailer on May 23. Here's why gamers think it's too clever to be random.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 May 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New GTA 6 trailer theory suggests May 23 release date.
  • Theory links trailer date to Bonnie and Clyde's demise.
  • Take-Two's earnings call may reveal marketing plans.

GTA 6 Leaks: A new fan theory is making rounds in the gaming community, suggesting that the third and final GTA 6 trailer could arrive on May 23. The theory ties directly into the game's story, which draws heavily from the real-life tale of Bonnie and Clyde. It sounds almost too perfectly timed to be a coincidence, and given Rockstar Games' reputation for dropping clever easter eggs, the idea has picked up serious traction online over the past few days.

Why May 23 Could Be The Date Rockstar Drops The GTA 6 Trailer

This week has already been eventful for GTA 6 news. Pre-sales were expected to go live on Monday, but came and went without any update as of Wednesday. On Thursday night, May 21, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, is sitting down for its Q4 and annual earnings results. 

ALSO READ: 8 Things Google Announced At I/O 2026 That You Need To Know About

That session is expected to bring fresh details around the game's marketing plans, pricing, and pre-order information, alongside warnings about scams that have been circulating. The theory itself is rooted in history. GTA 6 follows two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, whose dynamic is said to be inspired by Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the notorious American outlaws. 

Over a 21-month period, the duo robbed and killed before meeting their end in an ambush by law enforcement on May 23, 1934.  Officers, led by former Texas Ranger Frank Hamer, opened fire on the couple as they drove along a rural road in Bienville Parish, Louisiana. Around 130 bullets were fired into their car, and both were killed almost instantly. Using that date as a launchpad for the trailer would be a very Rockstar move.

What GTA 6 Fans Are Saying About The Theory

Reactions on Reddit have been largely positive. "Not going to lie, that's the best theory in ages," one user wrote. Another added: "I hope this theory is real because I lowkey think the coolest under-talked aspect about GTA 6 is that it's a Bonnie and Clyde story."

ALSO READ: Samsung & Google Revealed Smart Glasses At Google I/O: Here's What They Can Do

Not everyone is on board, though. A third user had a blunter take: "And just like Bonnie and Clyde, your hopes for a trailer will die on 23 May as well." With the November 19 launch date still on the calendar, assuming no further delays, all eyes are now on Saturday.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the rumored release date for the third and final GTA 6 trailer?

A fan theory suggests the third and final GTA 6 trailer could be released on May 23, aligning with the historical date of Bonnie and Clyde's demise.

Why is May 23 significant for the GTA 6 trailer theory?

The date May 23, 1934, marks the end of Bonnie and Clyde, whose story is said to inspire the protagonists and narrative of GTA 6.

What is the connection between GTA 6 and Bonnie and Clyde?

The game's protagonists, Jason and Lucia, are believed to be inspired by the real-life criminal duo Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

What is Take-Two Interactive's role in GTA 6 news?

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, is holding its Q4 and annual earnings results, which may reveal marketing plans and pricing for GTA 6.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming GTA GTA 6 GTA 6 Leaks TECHNOLOGY
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