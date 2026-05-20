8 Things Google Announced At I/O 2026 That You Need To Know About

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google I/O 2026 focused on agentic AI tools beyond simple prompts.

Gemini 3.5 Flash model offers speed and performance for agentic workflows.

New tools like Antigravity and managed agents streamline agent development.

Google I/O 2026 was centred around one big idea: moving beyond simple prompts to building agents that can actually take action. The company announced a string of updates across its developer tools, AI models, and platforms, with Gemini 3.5 Flash sitting at the heart of it all.

The new model outperforms Gemini 3.1 Pro on nearly all benchmarks and runs four times faster than other frontier models, making it the backbone for the agentic tools Google rolled out at the event.

What Google Announced At I/O 2026’

Here is a breakdown of everything that was unveiled:

Gemini 3.5 Flash: The newest model combines speed with strong performance, designed specifically for real-world agentic workflows where quick, reliable responses matter.

Google Antigravity 2.0: A new standalone desktop application built for agent-first development. It lets developers orchestrate multiple agents running tasks in parallel, with features like dynamic subagents, scheduled background tasks, and integrations across Google AI Studio, Android, and Firebase.

Antigravity CLI: A terminal-based option for developers who prefer working without a graphical interface. Google is encouraging existing Gemini CLI users to move over to this.

Antigravity SDK: Gives developers programmatic access to the same agent infrastructure powering Google's own products, with support for custom agent behaviours on their own infrastructure.

Managed Agents in the Gemini API: With a single API call, developers can now spin up an agent that reasons, uses tools, and runs code in an isolated Linux environment. Each session is persistent, meaning files and state carry over across follow-up calls.

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Google AI Studio Mobile App: Available for pre-registration, the new mobile app lets developers capture an idea on the go and have a working prototype ready by the time they are back at their desk. It also supports direct publishing to the Google Play Console's test track.

Google AI Ultra Plan at $100/month: A new subscription tier with five times the usage limit of the AI Pro plan. For a limited time, new and existing subscribers get $100 in bonus Antigravity credits if they exceed their quota. The offer expires May 25, 2026, and terms apply.

Build with Gemini XPRIZE Hackathon: A global competition with a $2 million prize pool, described as the largest ever for a hackathon. Finalists will pitch live at the Moonshot Gathering in Los Angeles in September, competing for the grand prize. The focus is on using Gemini to build real applications that tackle challenges like food waste and scientific research.

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Google I/O 2026 made one thing clear: the company is betting big on agentic AI, and the tools it announced are aimed squarely at making that shift accessible to developers everywhere.