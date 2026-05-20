Samsung & Google Revealed Smart Glasses At Google I/O: Here's What They Can Do

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung and Google unveil new AI-powered smart glasses.

Eyewear offers hands-free AI assistance via voice commands.

Features include real-time translation and summarized notifications.

Samsung and Google have jointly revealed their new intelligent eyewear at Google I/O 2026, offering the first look at two premium styles developed in partnership with fashion eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. The device is designed to work as a companion to a mobile phone, letting users access AI assistance through voice commands while staying hands-free.

It combines Samsung's hardware engineering with Google's AI technology and the distinct design identities of both eyewear partners.

What Can Samsung and Google's Intelligent Eyewear Actually Do?

The eyewear is built to support users in real time without requiring them to reach for their phones. Through voice interaction with Gemini, users can ask for navigation help, get personalised suggestions like nearby coffee shops along their route, and even place pickup orders.

The glasses also deliver summarised notifications for important messages and allow users to add events to their calendars directly.

ALSO READ: Antigravity 2.0 Looks Great On Paper, But Claude Code & Codex Are Not Going Anywhere

According to the companies, one of the more practical features is real-time translation, which works both for spoken conversations, with audio that matches the original speaker's voice, and for text on menus or signs within the user's line of sight.

The eyewear also integrates within the Galaxy ecosystem, making it easy to manage everyday tasks or capture photos without pulling out a phone.

How Gentle Monster & Warby Parker Are Shaping The Design

Each brand brings a different visual identity to the product. Gentle Monster is known for bold, fashion-forward aesthetics, while Warby Parker leans into timeless, refined frames that feel personal and comfortable for daily wear.

ALSO READ: Google Releases Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 With Seven Bug Fixes For Pixel

The two design approaches reflect a broader goal of making AI wearables feel as considered in style as they are in function. Rather than a one-size-fits-all look, the partnership allows users to choose eyewear that fits their personal taste while still accessing the same set of AI-powered features.

The first collections are scheduled to launch this fall in select markets, with further details expected in the coming months.