Buying An Older iPhone In India? It's About To Cost You More

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Buying an older iPhone in India may no longer be as budget-friendly as before. If you were waiting for prices of previous models to drop after a new launch, this change could affect your plans. Popular models like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 are set to become more expensive in terms of what you actually pay at the store.

The shift comes after a key pricing support mechanism from Apple is being rolled back, which had quietly helped keep retail prices lower for buyers.

Why Are iPhone 15 And iPhone 16 Becoming Costlier In India?

As reported by Moneycontrol, the price increase is linked to Apple withdrawing its demand generation support, often called DG support, for older models. This system allowed retailers to offer discounts without changing the official MRP. With this support gone, those discounts will shrink or disappear.

As a result, buyers may end up paying around Rs 5,000 more for the same devices. This comes shortly after cashback offers were reduced from Rs 6,000 to just Rs 1,000, making purchases less attractive overall.

Retailers say the impact will be immediate. For many, this could be the last chance to buy these models at lower effective prices. Importantly, there is no official price hike, but the final amount paid by consumers is expected to rise.

Will This Impact Demand For Older iPhones In 2026?

Despite the price increase, demand may not fall sharply. Older iPhones still attract buyers because they offer a balance of performance and price compared to newer models. Easy EMI options also reduce the burden of upfront costs.

The change only affects older models and not the newer iPhone 17 lineup. Industry sources note that pricing strategies like DG support are adjusted at Apple’s discretion.

This move also reflects a larger trend. Smartphone brands across the market have been increasing prices due to rising component costs. With supply challenges, a weak rupee, and higher input expenses, the overall market is expected to remain under pressure in 2026.

According to IDC, shipments in India could decline by 12 to 15 percent this year, though Apple is still expected to see modest growth.