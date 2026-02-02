iPhone 17 Pro Max Got Cheaper After Budget 2026? We Compared Prices Across Major Retailers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India: After the Union Budget 2026, many people started asking a simple question: Did the budget make the iPhone 17 Pro Max cheaper? The phone launched only a few months ago, and its price has been a hot topic since day one. To check if anything really changed after the budget, I looked at prices across several major online sellers.

The idea was to compare current prices with older ones and see if there was any real drop, or if it was just bank offers being highlighted again.

Did Budget 2026 Give Price Drop To iPhone 17 Pro Max?

Based on the prices currently listed, the answer is no. The Union Budget 2026 has not reduced the actual price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

At Vijay Sales, the phone is priced at Rs 1,47,900, with a small 1% discount and an additional Rs 4,500 off using an HDFC bank credit card.

Flipkart lists it at Rs 1,49,900, with no direct price cut, only bank cashback offers of up to Rs 7,495 on selected cards.

Amazon also shows the same price of Rs 1,49,900, along with cashback offers for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users, mainly Prime members.

Croma follows a similar pattern, pricing the phone at Rs 1,49,900 with an instant discount and EMI options on select bank cards.

When you compare these prices with what was available before the budget, there is no noticeable change. The base price remains the same across platforms. The only difference is the way offers are packaged. These are mostly bank-related discounts, not price cuts driven by the budget itself.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specs & Key Details

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Apple’s A19 Pro chip and has 12GB RAM, which helps with smooth performance and multitasking.

The phone has a triple 48MP rear camera setup for photos and videos. The front camera is expected to be between 18MP and 24MP. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

It supports fast wired charging, MagSafe wireless charging, USB-C, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth. Other features include Face ID, IP68 water and dust resistance, and the latest iOS version at launch.