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Byju’s Crisis Deepens: Byju Raveendran, the founder of Byju's, once India's most valuable education startup, has reportedly been sentenced to six months in prison by a Singapore court.

Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that Raveendran was found guilty of contempt after judges ruled he had repeatedly defied court orders relating to his personal assets, with violations traced back to April 2024.

What The Singapore Court Ordered

The sentence comes with additional penalties. Raveendran has been directed to surrender himself to authorities, pay legal costs of S$90,000 (approximately $70,500), and submit documents establishing his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a Singapore-registered company that held shares in a related firm.

The Long Fall Of A Billionaire Founder

The verdict marks another sharp turn in the dramatic collapse of a man who was once celebrated as one of India's greatest startup success stories. Raveendran built Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju's, into a global edtech giant that attracted billions in funding from some of the world's biggest investors. That success made him a billionaire.

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Today, he is fighting legal battles on multiple fronts.

In the United States, lenders are pursuing him to recover losses from a $1.2 billion loan that went bad. The Singapore proceedings were brought by Qatar Holdings, a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, which invested in Byju's during a period when the company was already cutting jobs.

What Happens Next

Raveendran has been instructed to hand himself over to the officials. It remains to be seen whether he will comply or mount a legal challenge.

The case underlines how far Byju's has fallen since its peak, and how international courts are now central to resolving its financial wreckage.

No official comment has been released by Raveendran yet. The report further noted that it remained unclear where the entrepreneur is located currently.

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