Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessByju’s Crisis Deepens: Singapore Court Sentences Founder Byju Raveendran To 6 Months In Jail, Says Report

Byju’s Crisis Deepens: Singapore Court Sentences Founder Byju Raveendran To 6 Months In Jail, Says Report

Byju’s Crisis Deepens: Raveendran has been instructed to hand himself over to the officials. It remains to be seen whether he will comply or mount a legal challenge.

By : ABP Live Business | Edited By: Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 27 May 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Must surrender, pay legal costs, and submit company documents.

Byju’s Crisis Deepens: Byju Raveendran, the founder of Byju's, once India's most valuable education startup, has reportedly been sentenced to six months in prison by a Singapore court.

Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that Raveendran was found guilty of contempt after judges ruled he had repeatedly defied court orders relating to his personal assets, with violations traced back to April 2024.

What The Singapore Court Ordered

The sentence comes with additional penalties. Raveendran has been directed to surrender himself to authorities, pay legal costs of S$90,000 (approximately $70,500), and submit documents establishing his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a Singapore-registered company that held shares in a related firm.

The Long Fall Of A Billionaire Founder

The verdict marks another sharp turn in the dramatic collapse of a man who was once celebrated as one of India's greatest startup success stories. Raveendran built Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju's, into a global edtech giant that attracted billions in funding from some of the world's biggest investors. That success made him a billionaire.

Also Read: Does A Stock Split Make Shares Cheaper? Here’s What Investors Should Know

Today, he is fighting legal battles on multiple fronts.

In the United States, lenders are pursuing him to recover losses from a $1.2 billion loan that went bad. The Singapore proceedings were brought by Qatar Holdings, a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, which invested in Byju's during a period when the company was already cutting jobs.

What Happens Next

Raveendran has been instructed to hand himself over to the officials. It remains to be seen whether he will comply or mount a legal challenge.

The case underlines how far Byju's has fallen since its peak, and how international courts are now central to resolving its financial wreckage.

No official comment has been released by Raveendran yet. The report further noted that it remained unclear where the entrepreneur is located currently.

Also Read: Why Do You Keep Holding A Losing Stock? The Sunk Cost Fallacy Explained

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What legal challenges is Byju Raveendran facing besides the Singapore case?

In the United States, lenders are pursuing Byju Raveendran to recover losses from a defaulted $1.2 billion loan.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 27 May 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Contempt Of Court Byju's Byju Raveendran Indian Startups Edtech Singapore Court Byju's Collapse Byju Raveendran Sentenced Jail
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Byju’s Crisis Deepens: Singapore Court Sentences Founder Byju Raveendran To 6 Months In Jail, Says Report
Byju’s Crisis Deepens: Singapore Court Sentences Founder Byju Raveendran To 6 Months In Jail, Says Report
Business
Dalal Street Remains Volatile, All Eyes On US-Iran: Sensex Near 75,950, Nifty Nearly Flat
Dalal Street Remains Volatile, All Eyes On US-Iran: Sensex Near 75,950, Nifty Nearly Flat
Business
Diesel Hike Hits Truckers Hard As Millions Of Trucks Sit Idle Across India
Diesel Hike Hits Truckers Hard As Millions Of Trucks Sit Idle Across India
Business
Cab Or Personal Car? ChatGPT Breaks Down Noida-Gurugram Commute Costs As Petrol Crosses Rs 100
Cab Or Personal Car? ChatGPT Breaks Down Noida-Gurugram Commute Costs As Petrol Crosses Rs 100
Advertisement

Videos

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site
BAKRID FLASHPOINT: Mira Road Clashes and Malihabad Protests Push Security Forces on Alert
LUCKNOW-MIRA ROAD TENSIONS: Temple Claim, Bakrid Row and Protests Put Police on High Alert
MIRA ROAD FLASHPOINT: Bakrid Goat Row Sparks Protests, Slogans and Tight Police Security
GLOBAL FLASHPOINT: Trump’s Iran Strategy Sparks Fresh War Fears Despite Ceasefire Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget