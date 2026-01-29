iPhone 17 Pro Price Falls by Rs 30,000: Here's How You Can Get This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop: Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series has grabbed the attention of every Apple fan, but the price is what instantly makes people pause. Premium phones are getting more expensive every year, and not everyone is ready to cross that line. The iPhone 17 Pro, which is the flagship model of the lineup, launched at a price that felt out of reach for many users. But now, things look slightly better.

With bank offers, cashback, and exchange deals, the iPhone 17 Pro is effectively cheaper than its launch price, making it more tempting for those planning an upgrade.

iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop In India

The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs 1,34,900 in India. On top of that, buyers can get a flat Rs 4,000 instant discount using an Axis Bank credit card. Amazon Prime members also get up to Rs 6,745 cashback through the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

The exchange offer goes up to Rs 42,000. If you already own a previous Apple flagship like the iPhone 13, you can get around Rs 20,025 off.

The final value depends on your phone’s condition, but even a decent unit can bring the price down by a big margin. When you stack these offers together, the effective price becomes far more reasonable for a Pro-level iPhone.

For users who were already thinking of upgrading, these deals make the iPhone 17 Pro feel less painful on the wallet. It is still a premium phone, but now it sits closer to what many Apple users are willing to spend.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The front is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 for better durability.

It runs on Apple’s A19 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple has added a vapour chamber cooling system to control heat during gaming and heavy tasks.

The rear camera setup includes three 48MP sensors: Main, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto. It supports up to 8x optical-quality zoom. The front camera is 18MP and supports Centre Stage and dual video recording.

Battery capacity is close to 4,000mAh with 25W MagSafe charging. Other features include iOS 26, Wi-Fi 7, IP68 protection, an Action button, and a dedicated Camera Control button.