Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Price Falls by Rs 30,000: Here's How You Can Get This Deal

iPhone 17 Pro Price Falls by Rs 30,000: Here's How You Can Get This Deal

iPhone 17 Pro in India feels ₹30,000 cheaper with bank discounts, cashback and exchange offers, making Apple’s flagship easier to buy. Here’s how to stack all the deals.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop: Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series has grabbed the attention of every Apple fan, but the price is what instantly makes people pause. Premium phones are getting more expensive every year, and not everyone is ready to cross that line. The iPhone 17 Pro, which is the flagship model of the lineup, launched at a price that felt out of reach for many users. But now, things look slightly better. 

With bank offers, cashback, and exchange deals, the iPhone 17 Pro is effectively cheaper than its launch price, making it more tempting for those planning an upgrade.

iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop In India 

The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs 1,34,900 in India. On top of that, buyers can get a flat Rs 4,000 instant discount using an Axis Bank credit card. Amazon Prime members also get up to Rs 6,745 cashback through the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

The exchange offer goes up to Rs 42,000. If you already own a previous Apple flagship like the iPhone 13, you can get around Rs 20,025 off. 

The final value depends on your phone’s condition, but even a decent unit can bring the price down by a big margin. When you stack these offers together, the effective price becomes far more reasonable for a Pro-level iPhone. 

For users who were already thinking of upgrading, these deals make the iPhone 17 Pro feel less painful on the wallet. It is still a premium phone, but now it sits closer to what many Apple users are willing to spend.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The front is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 for better durability.

It runs on Apple’s A19 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple has added a vapour chamber cooling system to control heat during gaming and heavy tasks.

The rear camera setup includes three 48MP sensors: Main, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto. It supports up to 8x optical-quality zoom. The front camera is 18MP and supports Centre Stage and dual video recording.

Battery capacity is close to 4,000mAh with 25W MagSafe charging. Other features include iOS 26, Wi-Fi 7, IP68 protection, an Action button, and a dedicated Camera Control button.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current price of the iPhone 17 Pro in India?

The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs 1,34,900 in India. However, various offers can reduce this price significantly.

Are there any bank offers available for the iPhone 17 Pro?

Yes, you can get a flat Rs 4,000 instant discount using an Axis Bank credit card. Amazon Prime members can also avail cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

What is the maximum exchange offer value for the iPhone 17 Pro?

The exchange offer for the iPhone 17 Pro goes up to Rs 42,000. The exact discount depends on the condition of your old phone.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Pro Discount IPhone 17 Pro Price India Apple Sale 2026 Republic Day Sale 2026 Amazon IPhone Offers Flipkart IPhone Deals
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Budget
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
India
BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
Budget
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE UPDATES: India’s Growth Outlook Strong, GDP Seen At Up to 7.2%
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: India’s Growth Outlook Strong, GDP Seen At Up to 7.2%
Cities
Five Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threats
Five Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threats
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Mourns: Final Rites of Maharashtra Leader Ajay Pawar Held with State Honours, Emotional Scenes at Cremation
Maharashtra Mourn: Sunetra Pawar, Parth and Jai Pawar Lead Emotional Last Rites
Maharashtra Mourns: Ajit Pawar’s Final Journey, Baramati Mourns Secular Leader, 6-Time Maharashtra Deputy CM
Maharashtra Mourn: Family and NCP Leaders Emotional During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites
Maharashtra Mourn: Final rites of Ajit Pawar underway; thousands pay last respects in Baramati
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
50 Navies, One Message: India Is Signalling Who Guards The Indo Pacific Seas
Opinion
Embed widget