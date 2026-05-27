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HomeTechnologyGadgetsApple's iPhone Ultra Fold Spotted In Case Leaks: See What It Looks Like

Apple's iPhone Ultra Fold Spotted In Case Leaks: See What It Looks Like

Apple's foldable iPhone Ultra skips Face ID, folds sideways, and carries two cameras on a slim rear island. New case leaks are filling in the blanks fast.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 May 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New case leaks reveal iPhone Ultra foldable with MagSafe.
  • iPhone Ultra folds horizontally, resembles smaller iPad unfolded.
  • Side-mounted Touch ID replaces Face ID due to space.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone Ultra has been at the centre of several leaks over the past few months, with renders and case images giving a fairly detailed look at what the device will be. Now, alleged images from an accessory manufacturer have surfaced online, showing case designs for the handset. The images appear to confirm several details that earlier leaks had already suggested, including MagSafe support on the rear. 

While the foldable iPhone has been anticipated for years, these latest images are among the clearest indicators yet of what Apple has been building behind closed doors.

What Does The iPhone Ultra Actually Look Like?

Unlike most foldable smartphones on the market today, the iPhone Ultra is not a tall, book-style device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Instead, it folds horizontally, making it wider and shorter when opened, much like the Huawei Pura X Max. When unfolded, the device is said to resemble an iPad in its proportions.

Apple's iPhone Ultra Fold Spotted In Case Leaks: See What It Looks Like

According to leaked case images from an accessory manufacturer, the rear of the phone features two cameras arranged across a slim island, similar to what is seen on the iPhone Air. 

ALSO READ: India's Mobile Towers Are Burning Diesel To Keep You Connected, And It Is Running Out

Face ID will not be present on this model due to space constraints, with a side-mounted Touch ID button taking its place. Two additional buttons are also visible at the top of the device, positioned to fall naturally under the fingers of the right hand during use.

The internal display shown in the case images does not appear to include a camera cutout, though earlier reports have indicated a punch-hole camera will be present. Apple is said to have explored an under-display camera option at one point, but could not get the technology ready in time.

How Is The Foldable Smartphone Market Shaping Up?

The iPhone Ultra is arriving at a time when foldable phones are gaining ground more broadly. The Huawei Pura X Max is already out, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8, a renaming of the standard Fold lineup, is also on the way. 

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro's New Colours Are Out Thanks To A Leaked Case: See All Four Variants

Phone manufacturers are placing considerable weight on this form factor, and early responses from potential buyers have been broadly positive. Some consumers remain sceptical about Apple's approach to foldables, though that group appears to be in the minority.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the design of the rumored iPhone Ultra Fold?

The iPhone Ultra Fold is rumored to fold horizontally, making it wider and shorter when opened, similar to the Huawei Pura X Max. When unfolded, it's said to resemble an iPad in its proportions.

What security features will the iPhone Ultra Fold have?

Due to space constraints, the iPhone Ultra Fold will not feature Face ID. Instead, it is expected to have a side-mounted Touch ID button for authentication.

Does the iPhone Ultra Fold support MagSafe?

Yes, leaked images of cases for the iPhone Ultra Fold suggest that it will feature MagSafe support on the rear of the device.

How does the iPhone Ultra Fold's design compare to other foldables?

Unlike tall, book-style foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, the iPhone Ultra Fold folds horizontally, resulting in a wider and shorter form factor when open.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Foldable IPhone Apple IPhone Fold IPhone Ultra TECHNOLOGY
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