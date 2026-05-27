Apple's iPhone Ultra Fold Spotted In Case Leaks: See What It Looks Like

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New case leaks reveal iPhone Ultra foldable with MagSafe.

iPhone Ultra folds horizontally, resembles smaller iPad unfolded.

Side-mounted Touch ID replaces Face ID due to space.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone Ultra has been at the centre of several leaks over the past few months, with renders and case images giving a fairly detailed look at what the device will be. Now, alleged images from an accessory manufacturer have surfaced online, showing case designs for the handset. The images appear to confirm several details that earlier leaks had already suggested, including MagSafe support on the rear.

While the foldable iPhone has been anticipated for years, these latest images are among the clearest indicators yet of what Apple has been building behind closed doors.

What Does The iPhone Ultra Actually Look Like?

Unlike most foldable smartphones on the market today, the iPhone Ultra is not a tall, book-style device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Instead, it folds horizontally, making it wider and shorter when opened, much like the Huawei Pura X Max. When unfolded, the device is said to resemble an iPad in its proportions.

According to leaked case images from an accessory manufacturer, the rear of the phone features two cameras arranged across a slim island, similar to what is seen on the iPhone Air.

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Face ID will not be present on this model due to space constraints, with a side-mounted Touch ID button taking its place. Two additional buttons are also visible at the top of the device, positioned to fall naturally under the fingers of the right hand during use.

The internal display shown in the case images does not appear to include a camera cutout, though earlier reports have indicated a punch-hole camera will be present. Apple is said to have explored an under-display camera option at one point, but could not get the technology ready in time.

How Is The Foldable Smartphone Market Shaping Up?

The iPhone Ultra is arriving at a time when foldable phones are gaining ground more broadly. The Huawei Pura X Max is already out, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8, a renaming of the standard Fold lineup, is also on the way.

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Phone manufacturers are placing considerable weight on this form factor, and early responses from potential buyers have been broadly positive. Some consumers remain sceptical about Apple's approach to foldables, though that group appears to be in the minority.