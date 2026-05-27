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HomeEducationRahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Massive Tampering’ In CBSE Results, Demands Judicial Probe

Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Massive Tampering’ In CBSE Results, Demands Judicial Probe

Rahul Gandhi alleged massive CBSE result tampering and demanded a judicial probe and SIT investigation.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 27 May 2026 01:46 PM (IST)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged “massive tampering” in CBSE examination results and demanded an independent judicial inquiry along with the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the matter. 

In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that millions of students and parents across the country were left “shocked” due to alleged irregularities in the CBSE results process. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: CBSE’s AI Curriculum Has A Problem: Students Say Practical Learning Is Missing

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a lack of accountability over the issue. 

Gandhi alleged that the company “COEMPT”, which was assigned responsibility related to the CBSE process, had earlier operated under the name “Globarena” and had faced controversy in Telangana in 2019. 

“Name changed but the intent the same, the nature the same,” Gandhi wrote in his post, questioning why the company was awarded the contract despite its alleged past controversies. 

The Congress MP further questioned the process through which the contract was awarded and asked whether any rules or procedures were bypassed. He also sought clarification on whether proper background checks were conducted before assigning the responsibility.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Schools Reopening Postponed To June 4 Due To Weather, Govt Announces Uniform Date

Raising several questions over the alleged connection between the company and the government, Gandhi demanded an immediate independent judicial probe and SIT investigation to identify those responsible. 

Addressing students, Gandhi said, “your hard work, your future, no one will be able to steal it,” while assuring that the matter would be pursued further. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 May 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Rahul Gandhi Breaking News ABP Live CBSE Results 2026 Rahul Gandhi On CBSE
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