Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Massive Tampering’ In CBSE Results, Demands Judicial Probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged “massive tampering” in CBSE examination results and demanded an independent judicial inquiry along with the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the matter.

In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that millions of students and parents across the country were left “shocked” due to alleged irregularities in the CBSE results process.

CBSE परीक्षा परिणाम में भयंकर हेर-फेर हो गई जिससे देश के लाखों बच्चे और उनके माता-पिता सदमे में हैं।



और मोदी जी? हमेशा की तरह - न जवाब, न ज़िम्मेदारी, न शर्म।



जिस कंपनी COEMPT को यह ज़िम्मेदारी मिली, वह पहले Globarena के नाम से तेलंगाना में 2019 में यही कारनामे कर चुकी है।



नाम… pic.twitter.com/iZG8bvUXPJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2026

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He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a lack of accountability over the issue.

Gandhi alleged that the company “COEMPT”, which was assigned responsibility related to the CBSE process, had earlier operated under the name “Globarena” and had faced controversy in Telangana in 2019.

“Name changed but the intent the same, the nature the same,” Gandhi wrote in his post, questioning why the company was awarded the contract despite its alleged past controversies.

The Congress MP further questioned the process through which the contract was awarded and asked whether any rules or procedures were bypassed. He also sought clarification on whether proper background checks were conducted before assigning the responsibility.

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Raising several questions over the alleged connection between the company and the government, Gandhi demanded an immediate independent judicial probe and SIT investigation to identify those responsible.

Addressing students, Gandhi said, “your hard work, your future, no one will be able to steal it,” while assuring that the matter would be pursued further.

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