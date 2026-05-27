No Petrol In Rajasthan From June 1? Dealers Threaten Statewide Shutdown As Fuel Crisis Grows

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan petrol pump dealers threaten June 1 statewide strike.

Dealers cite high operational costs and fuel prices.

Higher VAT in Rajasthan makes fuel prices expensive.

Dealers demand VAT reduction; government given ultimatum.

Petrol pump dealers in Rajasthan have announced a statewide strike on June 1, warning that fuel stations across the state could remain shut if their demands are not addressed by the government and oil companies.

The Petroleum Dealers Association said rising operational costs, alleged arbitrary practices by oil companies and high fuel prices had pushed petrol pump operators into severe financial stress. Dealers warned that if no solution emerges soon, they would stage protests and keep fuel stations closed across Rajasthan.

The announcement has raised concerns among residents and transport operators, as any large-scale shutdown of petrol pumps could disrupt transportation services and daily life across the state.

Rajasthan Fuel Prices Higher Than Neighbouring States

Petrol pump operators claimed fuel prices in Rajasthan remain significantly higher than those in neighbouring states, largely because of higher Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed by the state government.

According to dealers, many consumers living near border districts are increasingly travelling to nearby states to purchase petrol and diesel at lower rates, resulting in falling sales at fuel stations across Rajasthan.

Dealers said the declining business has placed many petrol pumps under financial pressure, particularly in small towns and rural areas where customer volumes are already limited.

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Dealers Accuse Oil Companies Over Supply Issues

The association also accused oil companies of irregular fuel supply, alleging that several areas were not receiving adequate quantities of petrol and diesel.

Dealers claimed limited supply had led to long queues at several fuel stations, creating inconvenience for customers and adding to public anxiety.

Fearing shortages, many consumers have reportedly started purchasing more fuel than usual. Petrol pump operators said their employees are also facing anger from frustrated customers amid the growing uncertainty.

Rising Operational Costs Add to Pressure

Petrol pump owners said their operational expenses have increased sharply in recent years.

They pointed to rising electricity bills, employee salaries, security arrangements, equipment maintenance and other recurring expenses, while alleging that dealer commissions had not been revised accordingly.

The association accused oil companies of imposing one-sided conditions and ignoring the concerns of fuel station operators. Dealers said many petrol pump businesses were now struggling to remain financially viable.

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Government Given Four-Day Ultimatum

The Petroleum Dealers Association has written to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara, demanding immediate intervention.

Association leaders said the government has been given a four-day ultimatum to address their concerns. If no resolution is reached, petrol pumps across Rajasthan will remain closed on June 1 and the protest could be intensified further.

A prolonged strike could heavily affect commuters, farmers, transport services and markets, as shortages of petrol and diesel may disrupt the movement of buses, trucks and private vehicles.

Dealers Demand VAT Reduction

Fuel dealers argued that reducing VAT on petrol and diesel would directly benefit consumers by lowering fuel prices across the state.

They said cheaper fuel could also help ease inflationary pressure and support commercial and transport activities.

For now, attention remains focused on the Rajasthan government and oil companies, whose response in the coming days will determine whether petrol pumps remain operational or shut down on June 1.