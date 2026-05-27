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HomeNewsIndiaMamata Banerjee's Close Aide Dilip Mondal Detained From Hotel In Odisha

Mamata Banerjee's Close Aide Dilip Mondal Detained From Hotel In Odisha

The Special Task Force (STF) of Bengal Police is bringing Mondal to Kolkata on transit remand.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 27 May 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC MLA Dilip Mondal detained in Puri hotel by police.
  • MLA faces probe after viral video allegedly shows threats.
  • Police previously raided his residence; he was absconding.
  • His son was among five arrested earlier with weapons.

Dilip Mondal, a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress MLA from Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas, has been detained by West Bengal Police from a hotel in Puri.

According to police, the Special Task Force (STF) of Bengal Police is bringing Mondal to Kolkata on transit remand.

Video Triggered Controversy

Recently, a video allegedly featuring Dilip Mondal went viral on social media. However, the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.

The video reportedly showed the MLA allegedly threatening workers and supporters of another political party. Following the circulation of the clip, a police complaint was filed against him.

Based on the allegations, police registered a case under non-bailable sections and began an investigation.

Police Raid and Search Operation

As part of the probe, police conducted a raid at the MLA’s residence on May 14, but he was not found there.

According to local sources, Mondal allegedly fled after learning that police teams were approaching his house. Since then, he had reportedly been absconding, while police teams searched multiple locations to trace him.

Officials said the STF recently received information that the MLA was hiding in a hotel in Puri. Acting on the tip-off, STF personnel along with Diamond Harbour Police reached the hotel and detained him after confirming his presence there.

MLA’s Son Among Earlier Arrests

Earlier, on May 17, police had arrested five people, including the MLA’s son Arghya Mondal.

According to a senior Diamond Harbour Police official, Arghya Mondal was allegedly arrested with weapons and accused of creating unrest in the area.

The STF and Diamond Harbour Police had jointly conducted an operation to trace him, following which he and four others were arrested from the Bakkhali-Fraserganj coastal area near the Bay of Bengal.

Before You Go

Breaking: Amit Shah Launches Border Security Mission, Orders Crackdown on Infiltration and Drug Smuggling

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Dilip Mondal detained by West Bengal Police?

Dilip Mondal was detained following allegations of threatening workers of another political party, as shown in a viral video. A case was registered against him under non-bailable sections.

Where was Dilip Mondal apprehended?

Dilip Mondal was detained by the West Bengal Police from a hotel in Puri.

Has Dilip Mondal's son been arrested?

Yes, Dilip Mondal's son, Arghya Mondal, was arrested on May 17th along with four others, reportedly with weapons.

What was the authenticity of the viral video featuring Dilip Mondal?

The authenticity of the viral video, which allegedly showed the MLA threatening others, has not been independently verified.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal Dilip Mondal
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