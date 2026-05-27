WhatsApp Channels Can Now Post Status Updates That Disappear In 24 Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp admins can now post temporary status updates from channels.

Channel Status allows sharing photos, videos, and text disappearing after 24 hours.

Followers see channel updates in their Status tray, distinct from contacts.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that lets channel admins share status updates directly from their channel interface. Known as Channel Status, the feature allows admins to post photos, videos, and text that automatically disappear after 24 hours. The update is currently available to select users on both iOS and Android, with a wider rollout expected over the coming weeks.

Channel followers can view, react to, and even reshare these updates, making it a straightforward way for admins to push timely content to their audience.

How Does WhatsApp Channel Status Work?

WhatsApp has been working on this feature for several months, refining it and improving its stability before the official release. With the latest updates, WhatsApp is launching Channel Status to select users and channels on iOS and Android.

Channel Status works as a broadcast from the channel to its followers, rather than a standard channel update. Like other channel updates, it can be viewed and shared by anyone who has access to the channel content.

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Channel admins can share photos, videos, layouts, and text through Channel Status. They can also add captions to include more details alongside the media. These updates are temporary and disappear after 24 hours, giving followers enough time to view and interact before the content is gone.

To share a Channel Status, users need to open their channel and tap the create status option. From there, they can select the content they want to publish, such as a photo or video. In the status editor, they can customise the media by adding text, stickers, or other edits before posting.

They can also verify which channel the update will be published to and switch to a different one if needed. However, only one channel can be selected at a time.

Where Do Channel Status Updates Appear On WhatsApp?

Status updates shared by channels appear directly in the Status tray within the Updates tab. When a channel shares a new status, it shows up alongside other status updates in the same section. Only updates from channels the user follows will be visible in this tray.

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When followers view a channel status, they will see a "Channel Status" label at the top of the interface. This helps users tell it apart from regular status updates shared by their contacts. Followers can also react to the update by sending a like or resharing it directly to their own status.

The feature is currently available to some users who install the latest WhatsApp update from the App Store or Google Play Store. WhatsApp will offer the feature to a larger audience over the next few weeks as part of a gradual rollout.