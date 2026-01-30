iPhone 16 Plus Price Falls By Rs 23,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Apple iPhone 16 Plus, launched in 2024, was on many users’ wishlists right from day one. However, its high launch price made buying it a tough decision for a lot of people. That situation has changed now. A recent price cut has made the device much more accessible for Apple enthusiasts who were waiting for the right moment.

Overall, the iPhone 16 Plus is now available at around Rs 23,000 less than its original price, making the big-screen iPhone far easier to consider in 2026.

iPhone 16 Plus Price Drop: Current Pricing And Savings

The Apple iPhone 16 Plus was originally launched at Rs 89,900. After the latest price drop, the phone is now listed at Rs 71,890, marking a straight discount of about Rs 18,000.

Additional bank offers can further reduce the price by up to Rs 5,000, bringing the effective cost close to Rs 66,890.

There is also an exchange option for users who want to lower the price even more. The final exchange value depends on the phone you trade in and its condition.

At the moment, this revised pricing is available on Vijay Sales, making it one of the biggest price corrections seen on the iPhone 16 Plus so far.

iPhone 16 Plus Price Drop Makes The Phone Easier To Buy

The iPhone 16 Plus still holds up well in daily use. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display that offers bright colours and slim bezels. While the screen is limited to 60Hz, it remains smooth enough for regular scrolling, video watching, and social media use.

Under the hood, the phone runs on the A18 chipset, which delivers strong performance for everyday tasks and gaming. Apps open quickly, multitasking feels smooth, and long gaming sessions are handled without major issues.

The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, both capable of capturing good photos and stable videos, even in tricky lighting.

Battery life is another strong point. The phone easily lasts a full day on a single charge for most users. You also get MagSafe support, which adds convenience.

With the Plus model no longer continuing in newer lineups, this price drop makes the iPhone 16 Plus a more realistic choice for users who prefer a large, simple iPhone.