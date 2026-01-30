Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 16 Plus Price Falls By Rs 23,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

iPhone 16 Plus Price Falls By Rs 23,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

The iPhone 16 Plus is now available at a much lower price, offering a large OLED display, strong A18 performance and long battery life at a more realistic cost in 2026.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Apple iPhone 16 Plus, launched in 2024, was on many users’ wishlists right from day one. However, its high launch price made buying it a tough decision for a lot of people. That situation has changed now. A recent price cut has made the device much more accessible for Apple enthusiasts who were waiting for the right moment. 

Overall, the iPhone 16 Plus is now available at around Rs 23,000 less than its original price, making the big-screen iPhone far easier to consider in 2026.

iPhone 16 Plus Price Drop: Current Pricing And Savings

The Apple iPhone 16 Plus was originally launched at Rs 89,900. After the latest price drop, the phone is now listed at Rs 71,890, marking a straight discount of about Rs 18,000. 

Additional bank offers can further reduce the price by up to Rs 5,000, bringing the effective cost close to Rs 66,890.

There is also an exchange option for users who want to lower the price even more. The final exchange value depends on the phone you trade in and its condition. 

At the moment, this revised pricing is available on Vijay Sales, making it one of the biggest price corrections seen on the iPhone 16 Plus so far.

iPhone 16 Plus Price Drop Makes The Phone Easier To Buy

The iPhone 16 Plus still holds up well in daily use. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display that offers bright colours and slim bezels. While the screen is limited to 60Hz, it remains smooth enough for regular scrolling, video watching, and social media use.

Under the hood, the phone runs on the A18 chipset, which delivers strong performance for everyday tasks and gaming. Apps open quickly, multitasking feels smooth, and long gaming sessions are handled without major issues. 

The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, both capable of capturing good photos and stable videos, even in tricky lighting.

Battery life is another strong point. The phone easily lasts a full day on a single charge for most users. You also get MagSafe support, which adds convenience. 

With the Plus model no longer continuing in newer lineups, this price drop makes the iPhone 16 Plus a more realistic choice for users who prefer a large, simple iPhone.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current price of the iPhone 16 Plus?

The iPhone 16 Plus is now listed at Rs 71,890, which is about Rs 18,000 less than its original launch price.

Are there any additional ways to save on the iPhone 16 Plus?

Yes, you can get up to Rs 5,000 off with additional bank offers. An exchange option is also available for further price reduction.

Where is the iPhone 16 Plus currently available at this revised price?

This revised pricing for the iPhone 16 Plus is currently available on Vijay Sales.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone IPhone 16 Plus TECHNOLOGY IPhone 16 Plus Discount IPhone 16 Plus Bank Offer IPhone 16 Plus Exchange Offer
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget