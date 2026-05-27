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HomeNewsIndia‘Andhra Needs Law And Order, Not Bloodshed’: CBN At Mahanadu; TDP Announces 33% Quota For Women

‘Andhra Needs Law And Order, Not Bloodshed’: CBN At Mahanadu; TDP Announces 33% Quota For Women

CM Chandrababu Naidu said Andhra Pradesh needs law and order, not violence, while outlining the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 May 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Naidu urges development, law, order, and jobs over violence.
  • Andhra Pradesh aims for ₹308 lakh crore economy by 2047.
  • TDP commits 33% reservation for women in future elections.
  • Mahanadu event celebrates party workers' energy and unity.

N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asserted that Andhra Pradesh requires development, law and order, and employment opportunities rather than violence and “bloodshed with animal sacrifices,” as he addressed the Telugu Desam Party’s Mahanadu conclave. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief said the state’s future depended on welfare, jobs, and economic growth, while unveiling the broader vision behind the government’s ambitious “Swarna Andhra @2047” roadmap.

“What the poor need are welfare schemes, not axe attacks. What the youth need are jobs, not axe stabs. What the state needs is law and order, not bloodshed with animal sacrifices. Those who write a history of blood cannot script the history of Swarna Andhra”, Naidu said, as quoted by PTI.

Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision Targets Massive Economic Growth

The “Swarna Andhra @2047” initiative is the Andhra Pradesh government’s long-term development strategy aimed at transforming the state into a ₹308 lakh crore economy by 2047. The vision document targets a per capita income of ₹55 lakh and aligns itself with the Centre’s broader “Viksit Bharat” mission. The government is aiming for sustained annual economic growth exceeding 15 percent over the coming decades.

Speaking about the state’s development priorities, Naidu emphasized the importance of technology-driven growth and innovation.

“Growing from IT towards Quantum is our policy…We have hardworking party workers, they are our strength and our force”, he said.

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Naidu Praises Party Workers At Mahanadu Event

Addressing party cadres during the annual TDP conclave, Naidu described Mahanadu as the energy centre of party workers and supporters associated with the yellow flag of the Telugu Desam Party.

“Mahanadu means the energy of party workers and yellow flag…Even though vehicle noise has reduced due to the virtual format, the enthusiasm among party workers has not reduced”, he remarked.

The TDP leadership used the event to highlight organisational unity and outline future political and governance priorities ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

ALSO READ: ‘50 TMC MLAs, 20 MPs Ready To Join BJP’: Saumitra Khan Claims Massive Rift In Trinamool

TDP Announces 33% Reservation For Women Candidates

During the conclave, Nara Lokesh announced that the Telugu Desam Party would reserve 33 percent seats for women in all future elections. The resolution was formally proposed at the Mahanadu gathering and projected as a significant political commitment toward women’s representation.

Lokesh stated that while opposition parties had allegedly created obstacles for the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, the TDP had independently decided to implement 33 percent reservation for women candidates regardless of the bill’s status.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main goal of the 'Swarna Andhra @2047' initiative?

The 'Swarna Andhra @2047' initiative aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a ₹308 lakh crore economy by 2047, with a per capita income of ₹55 lakh.

What are the key development priorities for Andhra Pradesh according to N Chandrababu Naidu?

Andhra Pradesh requires development, law and order, and employment opportunities. The focus is on welfare, jobs, and economic growth, driven by technology and innovation.

What significant reservation policy has the Telugu Desam Party announced?

The Telugu Desam Party has announced a commitment to reserve 33 percent of seats for women candidates in all future elections.

What does Mahanadu represent for the Telugu Desam Party?

Mahanadu is described as the energy center for the party's workers and supporters, symbolizing their enthusiasm and the party's strength.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu TDP Nara Lokesh
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