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HomeBusinessByju Raveendran Calls Singapore Jail Order A ‘Pressure Tactic,’ Denies Any Wrongdoing

Byju Raveendran Calls Singapore Jail Order A ‘Pressure Tactic,’ Denies Any Wrongdoing

Raveendran also addressed allegations surrounding disputed funds, denying that he had personally received any such money.

By : ABP Live Business | Edited By: Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 27 May 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
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  • Raveendran explains his absence from court due to ongoing negotiations.

Byju’s founder, Byju Raveendran, has reacted strongly to a Singapore court order sentencing him to six months in prison for contempt. The edtech entrepreneur has denied any wrongdoing and accused lenders of applying unnecessary legal pressure even as settlement talks were underway. 

'No Wrongdoing on My Part'

Raveendran told NDTV Profit that he was "deeply disappointed" that the court matter had been pursued and reported in a way that created what he called a "misleading impression" about him and the other founders. "There has been no wrongdoing on my part or the part of the other founders," he said in a statement.

The founder added that he could not allow a "false, one-sided narrative" to go unchallenged.

Why He Did Not Contest The Proceedings

Raveendran explained his absence from several court proceedings in recent months. He said he had not been "actively contesting" them because settlement discussions with lenders were already in progress. 

According to him, lenders, including GLAS Trust and entities linked to the Qatar Investment Authority, had been in talks with the founders for some time. "Settlement has been agreed in principle with only a few residual issues left," he said, adding that he had "no role" in those remaining matters.

'A Pressure Tactic'

The founder took direct aim at QIA-linked entities, saying their decision to continue pressing legal action was "an unnecessary pressure tactic at a sensitive stage of the settlement process."

Also Read: India's Mobile Towers Are Burning Diesel To Keep You Connected, And It Is Running Out

On the Disputed Funds

Raveendran also addressed allegations surrounding disputed funds, denying that he had personally received any such money. He maintained that all funds were used for legitimate business purposes. "I have always acted in good faith and in the best interests of BYJU'S employees, students and stakeholders," he said.

The Singapore ruling is the latest in a series of setbacks for Byju's, which over the past two years has been hit by delayed financial filings, layoffs, governance concerns and lawsuits from lenders tied to a troubled $1.2 billion loan. Raveendran is now facing legal scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions, including Singapore and the United States, as creditors step up efforts to recover funds.

Also Read: Dalal Street Remains Volatile, All Eyes On US-Iran: Sensex Near 75,950, Nifty Nearly Flat

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Raveendran believe about the lenders' actions?

He accuses lenders, particularly QIA-linked entities, of using legal action as an 'unnecessary pressure tactic' during settlement talks.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Byju's Byju Raveendran Singapore Court Byju's Controversy Byju Singapore
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