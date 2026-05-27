Best Smartphones Under Rs 15,000: Poco C85, Galaxy M35, Realme Narzo 100 Lite & More In Focus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung Galaxy M17 5G offers AMOLED display and Android 15.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G has 7,000mAh battery, 144Hz screen.

Redmi A7 Pro 4G is slim with 6,300mAh battery, Android 16.

Poco C85 5G features Dimensity 6300, 50MP camera, 6,000mAh battery.

Best Smartphones Under Rs 15,000: Finding a good smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India has become easier than it used to be. The segment now includes phones with 5G connectivity, AMOLED displays, large batteries, and capable processors, features that were once reserved for higher price brackets. Whether you use your phone for streaming, gaming, or just staying connected through the day, there are solid options available without stretching your budget.

Here is a look at five smartphones worth considering in this price range as of May 2026.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Price: Rs 14,499

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G brings an AMOLED display to a price range where most phones still rely on LCD panels. The 6.7-inch screen makes it a solid pick for anyone who watches a lot of content or scrolls through social media regularly. A 5,000mAh battery keeps things running through a full day, and Android 15 out of the box means the phone stays relevant for longer. If display quality and software updates matter to you, this one checks both boxes without stretching your budget.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G

Price: Rs 14,999

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is built around its 7,000mAh battery, which is one of the largest in this price segment. The company claims it can deliver up to 140 hours of music playback, 22 hours of WhatsApp usage, and over 11 hours of gaming on a single charge.

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The 6.8-inch display runs at 144Hz with 900 nits of brightness, making it comfortable to use outdoors. It is powered by the Dimensity 6300 chipset on a 6nm process, and the phone supports up to 14GB of dynamic RAM with 128GB of storage.

Redmi A7 Pro 4G

Price: Rs 11,499

The Redmi A7 Pro 4G positions itself as one of the slimmest phones in its segment while packing a 6,300mAh battery. The 6.9-inch display runs at 120Hz, which is a decent refresh rate for smooth scrolling at this price. It runs Android 16 out of the box, which puts it ahead of several competitors on the software front. Storage and RAM are on the modest side at 4GB and 64GB, respectively, so it is better suited for light users who prioritise battery life and display size over heavy multitasking.

Poco C85 5G

Price: Rs 13,999

The Poco C85 5G comes with a 6.9-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Dimensity 6300 chipset, the same processor found in a few other phones in this range. It carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera and an 8-megapixel front shooter, which covers the basics for everyday photography.

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The 6,000mAh battery should handle a full day of regular use without trouble. At 7.9mm thickness and 211 grams, it sits on the heavier side but feels sturdy in hand. Storage starts at 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Price: Rs 15,999

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G comes with a 6,000mAh battery and a triple camera setup, covering most everyday needs in one device. The Samsung interface is familiar and easy to navigate for most users. An extended battery backup combined with a reliable camera system makes it a practical choice for users who want a dependable daily driver without paying a premium.

Each of these phones covers the basics well. The right pick depends on what you use your phone for the most, whether that is battery life, display quality, or camera performance.