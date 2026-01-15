iPhone 17 Just Got Rs 24,160 Cheaper: Here's How To Get This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 17 Discount: Apple’s iPhone 17 is just a few months old, but it has already received a major price cut in India. Launched as a premium flagship, the phone is now available at a much lower price on Flipkart. This sudden drop has caught the attention of buyers who were waiting for the right time to upgrade. With strong build quality, a smooth display, and powerful performance, the iPhone 17 was already a solid choice.

Now, with fresh discounts and exchange offers, it has become even more attractive for everyday users.

iPhone 17 Price Drop In India

The iPhone 17 price in India has dropped sharply on Flipkart. The phone is currently listed at Rs 74,990, which is almost Rs 7,910 lower than its original MRP. This makes the latest iPhone more affordable for a wider group of buyers.

There is also a big exchange offer. Users who trade in their old smartphones can get up to Rs 68,050 off. The final price depends on the model and condition of the old phone, but many buyers can get the iPhone 17 at a much lower cost.

Also Read: Shopkeeper Offers iPhone For Just Rs 1 But Only If You Bring This Rare 1970 Coin

For instance, if you exchange your Samsung Galaxy A36, you can enjoy Rs 16,250 off. With an offer like this, the price drops dramatically by Rs 24,160, bringing the price to Rs 50,830.

These deals are perfect for people upgrading from older iPhones or premium Android phones. With upcoming sale events and possible bank discounts, the price could drop even further. For anyone planning to switch to Apple in 2026, this is a great time to buy.

iPhone 17 Specifications

The iPhone 17 comes with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front, which Apple says is three times stronger than before. It also has an IP68 rating, meaning it can survive in water up to six metres for about 30 minutes.

For the first time, a regular iPhone gets a 120Hz display. The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR screen feels smoother while scrolling, reading, and gaming. It is also very bright, making it easy to use outdoors.

The phone runs on Apple’s new A19 chip, which is fast and power-efficient. It has a dual 48MP camera setup for sharp photos and wide shots. With normal use, the battery can last a full day without trouble.