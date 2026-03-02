Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Before You Play Holi, Protect Your Phone: These Simple Tricks Can Save You Thousands

Before You Play Holi, Protect Your Phone: These Simple Tricks Can Save You Thousands

Before stepping out this Holi, make sure your smartphone is safe from water and gulaal. These easy protection tips can save you from expensive repair bills later.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 01:27 PM (IST)

Holi 2026 is just around the corner, and while everyone gets excited about how to celebrate, which gulaal to buy, or who might become the victim of “pakka rang”, the most ignored thing is how to keep your phone safe from water and colours. One splash of water or a handful of wet colour can damage your expensive smartphone. Repairing it later can cost thousands. 

So before you step out to enjoy the festival, here are some simple and smart tips to protect your phone during Holi.

How To Protect Your Phone From Water Damage During Holi

Water is the biggest enemy of your smartphone. Even if your phone claims to be water-resistant, coloured water can still harm speakers and charging ports. Keep your phone inside a waterproof pouch. These pouches are cheap and easily available online or in local markets. If you do not have one, use a sealed zip-lock plastic bag. It may look simple, but it works.

Best Waterproof Phone Covers For Holi Protection

Using a normal back cover is not enough during Holi. Invest in a proper waterproof phone cover with sealed edges. It protects your phone from both water and wet colours. Make sure all ports are covered properly. Test the cover before stepping out. A good waterproof case can save you from heavy repair bills later.

Even Dry Gulaal Is Harmful To Your Phone

Dry gulaal may look harmless, but it can enter speaker grills and charging ports. Once colour settles inside, it becomes difficult to clean. Avoid keeping your phone in open pockets. Instead, keep it inside a small pouch or sling bag. If colour falls on your phone, wipe it gently with a dry microfiber cloth.

How To Protect Phone Charging Port From Holi Water

Charging ports are very sensitive. Even a small drop of coloured water can cause corrosion. You can apply a small piece of transparent tape over the charging port and headphone area before going out. Remove it once you are back home. This simple trick adds an extra layer of protection.

Don’t Touch Your Phone With Wet Hands

Avoid using your phone with wet hands. Water can slip inside through tiny gaps. If possible, limit phone usage during celebrations. Click pictures quickly and keep them safe. Do not hand over your phone to friends during heavy water play.

What To Do If Your Phone Gets Wet In Holi

If your phone gets wet, switch it off immediately. Do not try to charge it. Wipe it with a dry cloth and keep it in a dry place. Avoid using a hair dryer as heat can damage internal parts.

Celebrate Holi freely, laugh loudly, enjoy colours, but keep your phone safe. A little care today can save you from spending big money tomorrow on repairs.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Embed widget