Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyShopkeeper Offers iPhone For Just Rs 1, But Only If You Bring This Rare 1970 Coin

Shopkeeper Offers iPhone For Just Rs 1, But Only If You Bring This Rare 1970 Coin

That old one-rupee coin from 1970 could be worth more than Rs 80,000 today. Here’s what makes it rare, why collectors want it, and whether selling it is legal in India.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a viral video, a shopkeeper claims he will give an iPhone for just one rupee. No EMI. No offers. Just one condition. The coin must be a one-rupee piece from the year 1970. He shows his photo and says anyone who brings this exact coin will get a phone worth Rs 80,000. This has caught massive attention online.

Coin collectors and websites are also paying huge amounts of money for this coin. So what makes this tiny coin so valuable, and is selling it in this way legal in India?

How This 1970 One Rupee Coin Is Worth An iPhone 

The period around 1970 was very important in coin history. At that time, the world faced a serious nickel shortage. Nickel prices jumped sharply, making it expensive to mint coins. As a result, India reduced its coin production.


Shopkeeper Offers iPhone For Just Rs 1, But Only If You Bring This Rare 1970 Coin

In 1970, only a very small number of one-rupee coins were minted using pure nickel. Reports suggest that only a few thousand such coins exist today. In 1971, the Indian government stopped minting one-rupee coins for circulation. Later, in 1972, even 25 and 50 paise coins stopped using pure nickel and moved to cheaper metals.

This makes coins from 1970 to 1974 extremely rare. Collectors value them because they belong to a unique phase in history when coin production was limited due to global metal shortages. 

These coins are hard to find in daily use today. That rarity is the reason some sellers are ready to exchange high-value items, including smartphones, for a single coin. For collectors, this is not just metal. It is history in hand.

Is It Legal To Sell Old Indian Coins?

The 1970 one-rupee coin is now listed on many platforms. Prices range from Rs 20,000 to over Rs 1 lakh, depending on condition and authenticity. Some international listings even cross this mark.

Selling such coins as collectables is legal in India. You are not using it as currency. You are trading a historical item. What is not allowed is melting coins or refusing legal tender in normal payments. As long as the coin is sold as a collectable, there is no issue. So, that old coin lying in a drawer could be far more valuable than it looks.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is a 1970 one-rupee coin so valuable?

A severe nickel shortage around 1970 limited India's coin production. Only a few thousand pure nickel one-rupee coins were minted that year, making them extremely rare and highly sought after by collectors.

Can I legally sell old Indian coins like the 1970 one-rupee coin?

Yes, it is legal to sell old Indian coins as collectibles in India. The key is that you are trading a historical item, not using it as currency for everyday transactions.

What is the condition for receiving an iPhone for a one-rupee coin?

The shopkeeper in the viral video offers an iPhone for a one-rupee coin minted specifically in the year 1970. No other conditions like EMI or offers apply.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
World
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
Cities
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
World
Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Targeted
Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Targeted
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Millions of Devotees Take Holy Dip at Prayagraj Sangam as Makar Sankranti Celebrations Peak Across India
Breaking News: Dhirendra Shastri Bats for Vedic Learning, Announces Gurukul at Bageshwar Dham
Breaking News: Massive Devotee Turnout at Triveni Sangam as Makar Sankranti Celebrations Peak Nationwide
Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget