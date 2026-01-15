Shopkeeper Offers iPhone For Just Rs 1, But Only If You Bring This Rare 1970 Coin

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a viral video, a shopkeeper claims he will give an iPhone for just one rupee. No EMI. No offers. Just one condition. The coin must be a one-rupee piece from the year 1970. He shows his photo and says anyone who brings this exact coin will get a phone worth Rs 80,000. This has caught massive attention online.

Coin collectors and websites are also paying huge amounts of money for this coin. So what makes this tiny coin so valuable, and is selling it in this way legal in India?

How This 1970 One Rupee Coin Is Worth An iPhone

The period around 1970 was very important in coin history. At that time, the world faced a serious nickel shortage. Nickel prices jumped sharply, making it expensive to mint coins. As a result, India reduced its coin production.





In 1970, only a very small number of one-rupee coins were minted using pure nickel. Reports suggest that only a few thousand such coins exist today. In 1971, the Indian government stopped minting one-rupee coins for circulation. Later, in 1972, even 25 and 50 paise coins stopped using pure nickel and moved to cheaper metals.

This makes coins from 1970 to 1974 extremely rare. Collectors value them because they belong to a unique phase in history when coin production was limited due to global metal shortages.

These coins are hard to find in daily use today. That rarity is the reason some sellers are ready to exchange high-value items, including smartphones, for a single coin. For collectors, this is not just metal. It is history in hand.

Is It Legal To Sell Old Indian Coins?

The 1970 one-rupee coin is now listed on many platforms. Prices range from Rs 20,000 to over Rs 1 lakh, depending on condition and authenticity. Some international listings even cross this mark.

Selling such coins as collectables is legal in India. You are not using it as currency. You are trading a historical item. What is not allowed is melting coins or refusing legal tender in normal payments. As long as the coin is sold as a collectable, there is no issue. So, that old coin lying in a drawer could be far more valuable than it looks.