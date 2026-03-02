Playing Music This Holi? Here’s How To Protect Your Speakers From Water & Colours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Holi 2026 is just around the corner, and that means colours, water balloons, loud music, and full-on celebration mode. But while you enjoy the festival, your speakers might silently suffer. One splash of coloured water or a bucket spill can damage the sound system badly. Many people forget that most home speakers are not fully waterproof. Repairing them later can be expensive.

So before you start playing your Holi playlist, here are simple and smart tips to keep your speaker safe from water and colours this Holi.

Keep Your Speaker Safe From Water During Holi By Placing It Indoors

The safest option is simple. Keep your speaker inside the house. Do not place it near balconies, open windows, or terrace edges where water balloons can hit it. Even if it looks far from the crowd, Holi water travels fast. Indoor placement reduces risk immediately.

Protect Your Speaker From Holi Colours Using A Plastic Cover

If you must keep the speaker outside, wrap it in a transparent plastic sheet. Make sure the cover is tight but does not block sound completely. Plastic helps prevent colour powder and water from entering small speaker holes.

Use Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers For Holi Party

If your plan includes poolside fun or heavy water play, use a waterproof Bluetooth speaker. Many modern speakers come with IP ratings like IP67. These are safer during Holi compared to normal home speakers.

Keep Speakers Away From Water Balloons And Pichkari Area

Avoid placing speakers near the main Holi action zone. Keep them away from buckets, water tanks, and pichkari refill areas. Even a small splash can damage internal circuits permanently.

Clean Your Speaker Immediately After Holi Celebration

If colour powder settles on the speaker, clean it gently using a dry microfiber cloth. Do not use a wet cloth. Moisture mixed with colour can seep inside and cause damage later.

Turn Off & Unplug Speaker When Not In Use During Holi

Always switch off and unplug the speaker when music is not playing. Electrical devices are more vulnerable when powered on. Keeping it off reduces short circuit risk.

Celebrate Holi freely, but be smart with your gadgets. A little care today can save repair money tomorrow and keep your speaker safe, loud, and ready for every future party.