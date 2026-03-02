Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
China Says US-Israel Strikes On Iran Violate International Law, Calls For Immediate Halt

China Says US-Israel Strikes On Iran Violate International Law, Calls For Immediate Halt

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 12:48 PM (IST)

China has strongly condemned the military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, calling the actions a violation of international law and urging all parties to stop fighting and seek a ceasefire and diplomatic talks.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
