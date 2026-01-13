Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Last year, Apple surprised everyone by adding a budget-friendly model to its lineup with the iPhone 16e. Now, just a year later, the company is getting ready to introduce its successor: the iPhone 17e. Early leaks suggest this phone could feel like a big upgrade, even though it sits at the bottom of the lineup.

From a faster chip to a more modern design and better charging support, Apple seems ready to make the “e” model more exciting. Here’s everything that’s being rumoured so far.

iPhone 17e Features: Faster Chip, New Design, Better Camera

The biggest upgrade on the iPhone 17e is expected to be the new A19 chip. This chip is built on Apple’s third-generation 3nm process and should be around 5-10% faster than the A18. That means smoother apps, better gaming, and improved battery efficiency.

Design-wise, the phone may finally look more modern. Reports say the iPhone 17e will get thinner bezels while keeping the same 6.1-inch display size. It still won’t have ProMotion or always-on display, but it will match the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup better.

Another major change could be the Dynamic Island. The iPhone 16e still uses the old notch. If the 17e gets Dynamic Island, it could be the end of the notch forever.

Apple may also bring its new Centre Stage selfie camera to this model. This 18MP camera can adjust framing, track faces, and let you shoot in portrait or landscape without rotating your phone.

iPhone 17e Price & Release Date: What To Expect

The iPhone 17e is expected to launch around February, just like last year’s model. Some reports say it could arrive a bit later in spring, but early 2026 seems likely.

Pricing is expected to remain at $599, which keeps it as Apple’s most affordable new iPhone. There’s also hope that Apple might start it with 256GB of storage, matching the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup. If that happens, it becomes an even better deal.

Another exciting rumour is MagSafe support. The iPhone 16e only supports basic Qi charging. With MagSafe, users could enjoy faster 15W wireless charging and use accessories like wallets, stands, and battery packs.

If these upgrades are real, the iPhone 17e could be far more attractive than last year’s model, while still staying budget-friendly.