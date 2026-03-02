Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyHow Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Built-In Privacy Display Actually Works?

How Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Built-In Privacy Display Actually Works?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces a built-in privacy display that controls light direction, keeping the screen visible only to the user while making it dark from side angles for better security.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Samsung launched the new Galaxy S26 series just a few days back, and while the lineup consisted of three phones, the premium one stood out the most. A little backstory, Samsung released the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event held in San Francisco on February 25. 

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has become the talk of the town for its new built-in privacy display, which makes the screen dark and unreadable from the sides to enhance privacy. But, how does the technology really work? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy Display: How It Works

The Privacy Display on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra works at the pixel level. Samsung calls the core system Flex Magic Pixel technology. It controls how light leaves each pixel on the screen.

When Privacy Display is turned off, the screen behaves like any normal premium AMOLED panel. It uses wide pixels that spread light in many directions. This gives you full brightness, accurate colours, and wide viewing angles.

When you turn Privacy Display on, the system switches to narrow pixels. These pixels control and restrict how light spreads. Instead of spreading sideways, the light moves mostly forward. This keeps the screen clear and bright for the person holding the phone, but makes it very hard for someone looking from the side to see anything.

Because this works inside the display panel itself, it avoids common issues like dimming or colour distortion. Samsung says the feature has very little impact on battery life.

Users can also set it to activate automatically. For example, it can turn on when entering passwords, PINs, or when opening banking and messaging apps.

How Is Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display Better Than Regular Privacy Screen Guards

Many people already use privacy screen protectors that stick on top of the display. But those often reduce brightness and make the screen look dull all the time.

The Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is built into the phone itself. When the feature is off, the screen looks completely normal from every angle. When turned on, it only blocks side viewing without affecting the front view.

It works in both portrait and landscape mode. You can also customise it to hide notifications or certain parts of the screen. For people who travel by bus or metro, this feature can be very useful.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series, including the S26 Ultra, was launched on February 25, 2026, at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in San Francisco.

How does the Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display work?

A special layer in the screen directs light straight ahead, making it readable only from the front. Light is blocked from the sides, turning the screen dark for viewers from an angle.

Can the Privacy Display be adjusted?

Yes, users can control the strength of the privacy effect. The feature can also automatically adjust if another face is detected nearby.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
How Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Built-In Privacy Display Actually Works?
How Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Built-In Privacy Display Actually Works?
Technology
NYT Connections Answers (March 2): Did Puzzle #994 Make You Scratch Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 2): Did Puzzle #994 Make You Scratch Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
Wordle Answer Today (March 2): Did Puzzle #1717 Make You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (March 2): Did Puzzle #1717 Make You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
Amazon Web Services Faces UAE Outage After Mysterious ‘Objects’ Strike Data Centre
Amazon Web Services Faces UAE Outage After Mysterious ‘Objects’ Strike Data Centre
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Gulf War Update: Ex-US Official Mike Flynn Claims Iran’s Interim Leader Ali Reza Arafa Killed Amid War
Gulf Conflict Update: Iran Claims Downing US F-15 in Kuwait as Missile Strikes Hit Gulf and Israel
War Alert: Iran Strikes US Base in Bahrain as Missile Barrage Targets Israel, Conflict Widens Fast
Regional Unrest Alert: Pro-Iran Protests Erupt in Baghdad Near US Embassy as Regional Tensions Intensify
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget