How Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Built-In Privacy Display Actually Works?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Samsung launched the new Galaxy S26 series just a few days back, and while the lineup consisted of three phones, the premium one stood out the most. A little backstory, Samsung released the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event held in San Francisco on February 25.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has become the talk of the town for its new built-in privacy display, which makes the screen dark and unreadable from the sides to enhance privacy. But, how does the technology really work? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy Display: How It Works

The Privacy Display on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra works at the pixel level. Samsung calls the core system Flex Magic Pixel technology. It controls how light leaves each pixel on the screen.

When Privacy Display is turned off, the screen behaves like any normal premium AMOLED panel. It uses wide pixels that spread light in many directions. This gives you full brightness, accurate colours, and wide viewing angles.

When you turn Privacy Display on, the system switches to narrow pixels. These pixels control and restrict how light spreads. Instead of spreading sideways, the light moves mostly forward. This keeps the screen clear and bright for the person holding the phone, but makes it very hard for someone looking from the side to see anything.

Because this works inside the display panel itself, it avoids common issues like dimming or colour distortion. Samsung says the feature has very little impact on battery life.

Users can also set it to activate automatically. For example, it can turn on when entering passwords, PINs, or when opening banking and messaging apps.

How Is Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display Better Than Regular Privacy Screen Guards

Many people already use privacy screen protectors that stick on top of the display. But those often reduce brightness and make the screen look dull all the time.

The Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is built into the phone itself. When the feature is off, the screen looks completely normal from every angle. When turned on, it only blocks side viewing without affecting the front view.

It works in both portrait and landscape mode. You can also customise it to hide notifications or certain parts of the screen. For people who travel by bus or metro, this feature can be very useful.