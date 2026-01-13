Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 15 Is Now Around Rs 30,000 Cheaper In India: Here's How To Get This Deal

iPhone 15 Is Now Around Rs 30,000 Cheaper In India: Here's How To Get This Deal

Apple’s iPhone 15 has received an unexpected price cut in India, lowering its cost by over Rs 30,000 and giving buyers their first real chance to upgrade without paying flagship-level prices.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

iPhone 15 Price Drop: Apple’s latest smartphone has quietly become more affordable in India. The iPhone 15 is now available at a much lower price than its original launch rate, with buyers able to save up to Rs 30,885. This reduction is not visible on major online platforms or Apple’s own store, which makes the deal easy to miss. A limited retail offer has pushed the price down, bringing the device closer to mid-range territory. 

For people who waited for a drop, this is the first real chance to consider upgrading to a new phone.

iPhone 15 Discount Brings Price Closer To Mid-Range

The iPhone 15 discount is active across all three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Apple had launched the base model at Rs 79,900. The revised retail price now stands at Rs 52,990. 

On top of this, select bank cards offer an extra instant discount of up to Rs 3,975. When both are applied together, the total saving reaches Rs 30,885, lowering the effective price to around Rs 49,015.

This particular pricing is not listed on Amazon or Flipkart. It appears through a limited in-store and online retail offer, including at Vijay Sales. Because it is not part of a nationwide platform sale, many buyers may miss it unless they actively check offline retailers.

Price drops of this size are uncommon for current-generation iPhones. Usually, Apple devices see small cuts only after a new model launches. Here, the reduction arrives much earlier, making the iPhone 15 accessible to people who usually look at older models.

iPhone 15 Discount Still Gives You A Full-Flagship Phone

Even with the iPhone 15 discount, there is no compromise on features. The phone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and Dynamic Island. It runs on the A16 Bionic chip, which handles daily tasks, gaming, and multitasking smoothly.

The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It supports next-generation portrait photos with better depth and clarity. Apple has also shifted to USB Type-C charging, making it easier to use common cables.

Other features include MagSafe, wireless charging, Face ID, and safety tools like Crash Detection. The device launched with iOS 17 and already supports the latest iOS 26 update.

In simple terms, the phone remains fully premium. The only thing that has changed is the price.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
World
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra: High-Stakes BMC Elections as Campaigning Ends Ahead of January 15 Voting
Bangladesh: Another Hindu Killed in Feni District, Mob Lynches Sameir Kumar Das; Family Devastated
Breaking: Hindu Youth Killed in Bangladesh as Minority Violence Intensifies Ahead of Elections
Breaking: US Escalates Pressure on Iran With 25% Tariff Threat on Countries Trading With Tehran
Breaking News: Uri Forests Engulfed in Flames, Baramulla Fire Causes Massive Damage
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget