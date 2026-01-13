iPhone 15 Is Now Around Rs 30,000 Cheaper In India: Here's How To Get This Deal

iPhone 15 Price Drop: Apple’s latest smartphone has quietly become more affordable in India. The iPhone 15 is now available at a much lower price than its original launch rate, with buyers able to save up to Rs 30,885. This reduction is not visible on major online platforms or Apple’s own store, which makes the deal easy to miss. A limited retail offer has pushed the price down, bringing the device closer to mid-range territory.

For people who waited for a drop, this is the first real chance to consider upgrading to a new phone.

iPhone 15 Discount Brings Price Closer To Mid-Range

The iPhone 15 discount is active across all three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Apple had launched the base model at Rs 79,900. The revised retail price now stands at Rs 52,990.

On top of this, select bank cards offer an extra instant discount of up to Rs 3,975. When both are applied together, the total saving reaches Rs 30,885, lowering the effective price to around Rs 49,015.

This particular pricing is not listed on Amazon or Flipkart. It appears through a limited in-store and online retail offer, including at Vijay Sales. Because it is not part of a nationwide platform sale, many buyers may miss it unless they actively check offline retailers.

Price drops of this size are uncommon for current-generation iPhones. Usually, Apple devices see small cuts only after a new model launches. Here, the reduction arrives much earlier, making the iPhone 15 accessible to people who usually look at older models.

iPhone 15 Discount Still Gives You A Full-Flagship Phone

Even with the iPhone 15 discount, there is no compromise on features. The phone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and Dynamic Island. It runs on the A16 Bionic chip, which handles daily tasks, gaming, and multitasking smoothly.

The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It supports next-generation portrait photos with better depth and clarity. Apple has also shifted to USB Type-C charging, making it easier to use common cables.

Other features include MagSafe, wireless charging, Face ID, and safety tools like Crash Detection. The device launched with iOS 17 and already supports the latest iOS 26 update.

In simple terms, the phone remains fully premium. The only thing that has changed is the price.