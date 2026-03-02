iPhone 16 Is Now Available For Under Rs 47,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The iPhone 16 is now available at a lower price on Flipkart, making it a more attractive deal for buyers who were waiting. The phone launched in 2024 at a much higher price, but recent offers have brought it down significantly. With exchange deals and bank discounts available, the effective cost can drop even further.

If you were planning to upgrade your old iPhone, this might be a good time to check the latest offers and see how much you can actually save.

iPhone 16 Discount Offer On Flipkart: How You Can Get It For Much Less

The iPhone 16 (128GB) is currently listed at Rs 64,900 on Flipkart, down from Rs 69,900. When it first launched in 2024, the price was Rs 79,900. So even without any extra offers, buyers are already paying much less than the launch price.

But the real savings come with exchange and bank offers. If you have an older device like an iPhone 11, you can get up to Rs 16,500 off through the exchange program.

The exact value depends on your phone’s condition. If there are no cracks, no display issues, and everything works properly, you are more likely to get the full benefit.

On top of that, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit card users can get an additional Rs 2,000 discount. When you combine exchange value and bank offers, the effective price can drop to around Rs 46,400. That is a huge difference compared to the original launch price.

iPhone 16 Specifications: What You Get At This Price

At this discounted price, the iPhone 16 still offers strong hardware. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that delivers sharp colours and bright visuals.

The phone runs on Apple’s latest A18 chip, which promises smooth performance for daily tasks, gaming, and Apple Intelligence features.

For photography, you get a 48MP main camera and a 12MP secondary rear camera. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera for clear video calls and photos. The device also supports MagSafe charging and comes with IP68 water and dust resistance.

Overall, with these features and the current price cut, the iPhone 16 becomes a much more value-focused option than it was at launch.