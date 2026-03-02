Iran-Israel War: Indian Crew Member Killed In Tanker Strike Near Oman

A crew member from India has been killed after a projectile struck a tanker off the coast of Oman, the vessel’s manager has confirmed. The Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker MKD VYOM was hit near Muscat on March 1, triggering an explosion and fire onboard. The fatality occurred in the engine room at the time of the incident. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the strike.

“The vessel suffered an explosion and subsequent fire after being struck by a suspected projectile while off the coast of Muscat, Oman on Sunday," the company said in a statement.

It confirmed that one crew member, who was in the engine room when the blast occurred, died as a result of the incident. The company described the news as deeply saddening.

According to the Associated Press, the deceased seafarer was an Indian national. No further details about his identity have yet been released.

Explosion And Fire After Suspected Strike

The impact caused an explosion followed by a fire onboard the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker. The extent of the damage to the vessel has not been fully detailed, but the situation was brought under control.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the suspected projectile strike. The waters off Oman are a critical shipping route, and incidents in the region have previously raised concerns over maritime security.

It remains unclear what type of projectile struck the vessel or who may have been behind the attack. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

