Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyYour Instagram Account Could Soon Need A KYC Check, Just Like Your Bank Account

Your Instagram Account Could Soon Need A KYC Check, Just Like Your Bank Account

Fake accounts and online harassment are driving India's push for social media KYC. A parliamentary committee has now put the recommendation before two key ministries.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 03:02 PM (IST)

If you use Instagram, things could be about to change. A parliamentary committee in India has called for mandatory KYC-based identity verification on social media platforms, including Instagram. The recommendations have been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the IT Ministry. The move is aimed at making digital spaces safer, particularly for women and minors. 

The committee has flagged growing concerns around fake profiles, impersonation, and harassment by anonymous users on social media and dating platforms.

What Has The Parliamentary Committee Suggested?

The committee has recommended that user verification be made mandatory across social media, gaming, and dating apps. 

Under the proposed rules, platforms like Instagram could be required to verify the identity of their users through a KYC process, similar to what is followed in banking and financial services.

The suggestions go further than just a one-time check. The committee has recommended that verification be carried out on a regular basis. Users who are reported for abusive behaviour could also be flagged as high-risk under the proposed framework.

For dating and gaming platforms specifically, the panel has called for strict licensing guidelines and age verification mechanisms to limit access to inappropriate content and prevent misuse.

Why Are These Recommendations Coming Up Now?

These proposals come as cybercrime cases continue to rise across the country. Incidents of trolling, stalking, and the spread of AI-generated deepfake videos have grown significantly in recent times.

The parliamentary committee believes that better traceability of online content can help reduce such incidents. The panel has also stressed the need to strengthen the grievance redressal system so that complaints related to online harassment are dealt with faster and more effectively.

It is worth noting that these are recommendations at this stage and have not yet been turned into law. Whether the government acts on them and how platforms like Instagram respond remains to be seen.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the parliamentary committee recommending for social media platforms like Instagram in India?

The committee has recommended mandatory KYC-based identity verification for users on social media, gaming, and dating platforms to enhance safety and reduce fake profiles.

Why are these recommendations being made?

The recommendations are a response to rising cybercrime cases, including trolling, impersonation, and the spread of deepfake videos, aiming to make digital spaces safer.

Will this verification be a one-time process?

No, the committee has suggested that verification be conducted on a regular basis. Users reported for abusive behavior could also be flagged as high-risk.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Mar 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Your Instagram Account Could Soon Need A KYC Check, Just Like Your Bank Account
Your Instagram Account Could Soon Need A KYC Check, Just Like Your Bank Account
Technology
You May Have To Wait 45 Days For Your Next LPG Cylinder: Here Is How To Book It Right
You May Have To Wait 45 Days For Your Next LPG Cylinder: Here Is How To Book It Right
Technology
Govt Quietly Changed Gas Pipeline Rules Amid LPG Crisis: Here's How To Get PNG Connection
Govt Quietly Changed Gas Pipeline Rules Amid LPG Crisis: Here's How To Get PNG Connection
Technology
Meta Lost A $375 Million Case, And It All Started With Fake Accounts Of Minors
Meta Lost A $375 Million Case, And It All Started With Fake Accounts Of Minors
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks
Breaking: Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran Amid War, Tehran Rejects Peace Talks
Breaking: Iran Rejects Pakistan Mediation, Refuses Peace Talks Venue in Islamabad
Breaking: Iran Strikes Back as US and Israel Suffer Heavy Losses in Escalating Conflict
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Cancels Kerala Visit After Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Why Assam’s 2026 Election Is Not Just Another Poll
Opinion
Embed widget