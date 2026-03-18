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HomeEntertainment‘Looking Forward To Dhurandhar 2’: Finland President Tells Canada PM ‘Dhurandhar’ Mention Boosted Instagram Reach

‘Looking Forward To Dhurandhar 2’: Finland President Tells Canada PM ‘Dhurandhar’ Mention Boosted Instagram Reach

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Canadian PM Mark Carney’s video discussing Dhurandhar is making waves online. Read on to know more.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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A video of Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussing Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has gone viral on social media. In the now-viral video, filmed during a casual run through Hyde Park, Stubb revealed that he had watched the film directed by Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar Mention Boosted Instagram Reach

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Stubb wrote that since there were no ice hockey rinks available, he opted for a morning run in Hyde Park. “No ice-hockey rinks available, so a nice morning run in Hyde Park with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Diana and Suzanne,” Stubb wrote while sharing the video.

ALSO READ| ‘Weak Detailing By Aditya Dhar’: Internet Trolls Dhurandhar 2 Makers For Demonetisation Date Goof-Up

The video opens to show Carney asking Stubb about his Instagram response after his India visit. Stubb replied that his engagement “was huge” after he mentioned watching Dhurandhar.

Canada PM Mark Carney: “How was your Insta after you went to India?” 

Finland President Alexander Stubb: “It was huge after I said I watched ‘Dhurandhar’.”

‘Looking Forward To Dhurandhar 2’

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Stubb shared that he watched Dhurandhar on his son’s recommendation before travelling to India. He added that he is now looking forward to its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar: The Revenge To Run 16 Minutes Longer Than First Part; Gets CBFC ‘A’ Rating

“Interestingly enough, before I came to India, my son suggested that I should watch Dhurandhar, and I did. And of course, I was one part of the narrative. I am happy to fight against terrorism and look forward to the sequel on 19th March,” Stubb told ANI.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows scheduled for today. The makers hosted a music launch event in Mumbai on March 17, which was attended by Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, among others. The film is a sequel to Dhurandhar, which released in December last year and later premiered on OTT in January.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What viral video is being discussed?

A video of Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussing the film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has gone viral.

Where was the viral video filmed?

The video was filmed during a casual run through Hyde Park.

How did mentioning 'Dhurandhar' affect President Stubb's Instagram?

President Stubb stated that his Instagram engagement was 'huge' after he mentioned watching the film 'Dhurandhar'.

How did President Stubb come to watch 'Dhurandhar'?

President Stubb watched 'Dhurandhar' on his son's recommendation before his trip to India.

When is the sequel 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' set to release?

The sequel 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is set to release in theaters on March 19.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Mark Carney Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge Alexander Stubb
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