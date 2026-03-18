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A video of Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussing Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has gone viral on social media. In the now-viral video, filmed during a casual run through Hyde Park, Stubb revealed that he had watched the film directed by Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar Mention Boosted Instagram Reach

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Stubb wrote that since there were no ice hockey rinks available, he opted for a morning run in Hyde Park. “No ice-hockey rinks available, so a nice morning run in Hyde Park with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Diana and Suzanne,” Stubb wrote while sharing the video.

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The video opens to show Carney asking Stubb about his Instagram response after his India visit. Stubb replied that his engagement “was huge” after he mentioned watching Dhurandhar.

Canada PM Mark Carney: “How was your Insta after you went to India?”

Finland President Alexander Stubb: “It was huge after I said I watched ‘Dhurandhar’.”

No ice-hockey rinks available, so a nice morning run in Hyde Park with Prime minister @MarkJCarney, Diana and Suzanne. pic.twitter.com/frvOts0V6v — Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) March 17, 2026

‘Looking Forward To Dhurandhar 2’

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Stubb shared that he watched Dhurandhar on his son’s recommendation before travelling to India. He added that he is now looking forward to its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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“Interestingly enough, before I came to India, my son suggested that I should watch Dhurandhar, and I did. And of course, I was one part of the narrative. I am happy to fight against terrorism and look forward to the sequel on 19th March,” Stubb told ANI.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows scheduled for today. The makers hosted a music launch event in Mumbai on March 17, which was attended by Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, among others. The film is a sequel to Dhurandhar, which released in December last year and later premiered on OTT in January.