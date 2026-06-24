5 Simple Steps To Free Up Google Storage Without Spending A Rupee

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google One reveals storage usage across Gmail, Drive, Photos.

Search Gmail for large attachments, manage unwanted subscriptions easily.

Empty trash folders, delete large files from Google Drive.

How To Free Space In Gmail: Running out of Google storage doesn't always mean you need to pay for an upgrade. A tech content creator named Matty McTech recently shared a set of simple tricks on Facebook that can help users free up space across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos without spending a single rupee or dollar.

From checking what's actually eating up space to clearing hidden junk like old attachments and trash files, these steps can make a noticeable difference in just a few minutes.

How Can You Check What's Using Your Google Storage?

According to Matty McTech, the first step is to figure out exactly where your storage is going. Head over to Google One's storage page, and it'll show a clear breakdown of how much space Gmail, Drive, and Photos are each taking up.

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Once you know which one is the biggest culprit, you can focus your cleanup efforts there instead of randomly deleting files.

How Do You Find Huge Emails Taking Up Space In Gmail?

Big attachments are often the real space-hogs sitting unnoticed in an inbox. In the Gmail search bar, typing terms like larger:10M, larger:25M, has:attachment, filename:mp4 or filename:zip can instantly surface old videos, PDFs, and bulky files that have quietly piled up over the years.

How Can You Clean Up Unwanted Subscriptions In Gmail?

Gmail now has a Manage Subscriptions tab on the left sidebar, or it can be accessed directly through mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#sub. This makes it easy to spot newsletters, store emails, and promotional subscriptions that haven't been opened in months, so the worst offenders can be unsubscribed to first.

Why Is Emptying The Trash Important For Freeing Up Space?

Deleting a file isn't always the end of the story. Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos all have separate trash folders, and until those are emptied out, the deleted files continue to take up storage space.

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How Do You Spot Large Files Sitting In Google Drive?

Google Drive's storage section sorts files by size, placing the biggest ones, think old screen recordings, backups, and duplicate uploads, right at the top, making it simple to identify what's safe to delete.

As Matty McTech put it in the post, most people don't need to buy more storage; they just need to find the giant files hiding in their account.