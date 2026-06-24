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HomeTechnology5 Simple Steps To Free Up Google Storage Without Spending A Rupee

5 Simple Steps To Free Up Google Storage Without Spending A Rupee

Gmail, Drive, and Photos all quietly store more junk than users realise. A few simple checks can show exactly where your space is going.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Google One reveals storage usage across Gmail, Drive, Photos.
  • Search Gmail for large attachments, manage unwanted subscriptions easily.
  • Empty trash folders, delete large files from Google Drive.

How To Free Space In Gmail: Running out of Google storage doesn't always mean you need to pay for an upgrade. A tech content creator named Matty McTech recently shared a set of simple tricks on Facebook that can help users free up space across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos without spending a single rupee or dollar. 

From checking what's actually eating up space to clearing hidden junk like old attachments and trash files, these steps can make a noticeable difference in just a few minutes.

How Can You Check What's Using Your Google Storage?

According to Matty McTech, the first step is to figure out exactly where your storage is going. Head over to Google One's storage page, and it'll show a clear breakdown of how much space Gmail, Drive, and Photos are each taking up.

ALSO READ: Hackers Claim To Have 200,000 Files From Apple's India Supplier, Tata Confirms Breach

Once you know which one is the biggest culprit, you can focus your cleanup efforts there instead of randomly deleting files.

How Do You Find Huge Emails Taking Up Space In Gmail?

Big attachments are often the real space-hogs sitting unnoticed in an inbox. In the Gmail search bar, typing terms like larger:10M, larger:25M, has:attachment, filename:mp4 or filename:zip can instantly surface old videos, PDFs, and bulky files that have quietly piled up over the years.

How Can You Clean Up Unwanted Subscriptions In Gmail?

Gmail now has a Manage Subscriptions tab on the left sidebar, or it can be accessed directly through mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#sub. This makes it easy to spot newsletters, store emails, and promotional subscriptions that haven't been opened in months, so the worst offenders can be unsubscribed to first.

Why Is Emptying The Trash Important For Freeing Up Space?

Deleting a file isn't always the end of the story. Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos all have separate trash folders, and until those are emptied out, the deleted files continue to take up storage space.

ALSO READ: Planning To Buy iPhone 18 Pro? Check If You Can Actually Afford It

How Do You Spot Large Files Sitting In Google Drive?

Google Drive's storage section sorts files by size, placing the biggest ones, think old screen recordings, backups, and duplicate uploads, right at the top, making it simple to identify what's safe to delete.

As Matty McTech put it in the post, most people don't need to buy more storage; they just need to find the giant files hiding in their account.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can I check what's using my Google storage?

Go to Google One's storage page. It shows a clear breakdown of space used by Gmail, Drive, and Photos, helping you focus cleanup efforts where needed most.

How can I find large emails in Gmail?

Use the Gmail search bar with terms like `larger:10M`, `has:attachment`, or `filename:mp4`. This instantly surfaces old videos, PDFs, and bulky files that consume significant space.

Why is emptying the trash important for freeing up space?

Deleted files in Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos still take up storage until their separate trash folders are emptied. This step is crucial for truly freeing up space.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gmail TECHNOLOGY
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