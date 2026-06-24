Hackers Claim To Have 200,000 Files From Apple's India Supplier, Tata Confirms Breach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Electronics confirms cyberattack; confidential documents leaked to dark web.

Ransom group leaked 200,000 Apple/Tesla files, including component designs.

Tata's operations remain unaffected; Apple investigates its key partner's breach.

Tata Electronics, one of Apple's key manufacturing partners in India, has confirmed it suffered a cyberattack that has led to confidential company documents being leaked on the dark web. Security researchers told Reuters that a ransom group named World Leaks shared more than 200,000 files belonging to Apple and Tesla, both clients of the Tata group. Tata has acknowledged the breach but said its operations remain unaffected.

Apple is yet to comment publicly, though sources say the company is investigating the matter closely as more details emerge about the scale of the leak.

What Did Tata Electronics Say About The Cyberattack?

Tata Electronics said it had detected a "cybersecurity incident" affecting some of its systems. In its statement to Reuters, the company said, "A few weeks ago, Tata Electronics identified a cybersecurity incident on some of our systems.

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Our response protocols were deployed immediately, and the incident has had no impact on our operations across businesses, which remain unaffected." A source close to the matter told Reuters that Apple was conducting a "full analysis" of the breach.

Tata is believed to have received a ransom demand linked to the incident, though the group declined to comment further on this aspect.

What Information Was Allegedly Leaked In The Breach?

According to researchers, many of the leaked files include component design and specification documents tied to Apple's manufacturing process. One file, a 52-page document, reportedly carries Apple's proprietary markings and outlines quality inspection standards for iPhone circuit board components.

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The leaked data is also said to include internal emails, years of event logs, and passport copies of employees, including foreign nationals working with the company. Reuters noted it could not independently verify the authenticity of these documents, which have reportedly been circulating on the dark web since at least June 10.

Tata has become one of Apple's most significant manufacturing partners outside China in recent years. This breach adds to a difficult stretch for the company, which is also dealing with a separate health investigation into alleged contamination near farmland close to one of its iPhone parts manufacturing units.