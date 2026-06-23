Entire iPhone 17 Lineup Gets Way Cheaper, One Model Is Down By Rs 18,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 17 models discounted before upcoming iPhone 18.

New iPhone 17 models start from Rs 80,990 currently.

Refurbished iPhone 17 models begin from Rs 66,499.

iPhone 17 Discounts: Just search for "iPhone 18" and you will see Apple lovers are going crazy for the upcoming flagship. Keeping in mind Apple's usual launch cycle, the iPhone 18 family is about to hit the market in the month of September. So yes, iPhone 18 is a huge deal, but its younger sibling, the iPhone 17 lineup, should not be ignored.

Every tech enthusiast knows that as new launches near, the older models get way cheaper. Well, in this case, it's not "way" cheap, but obviously, it will hurt your pocket a little less. We did the math to help you choose your next smartphone at the best price.

iPhone 17: Apple Totally Killed It With This One

While you might think, "ohh it's the base model, why would I buy this," just wait, and look at this deal.

ALSO READ: Forget Siri, iOS 27's Best AI Tricks Are Hiding In Apps You Already Use

iPhone 17, which was launched at a price of Rs 82,900 (256 GB base model), is now up for grabs at Rs 80,990 at Vijay Sales. If you are fine with getting a refurbished phone, you are in for a sweeter deal. You can have the iPhone 17 at Rs 66,499 on Cashify, but do keep in mind that it's a second-hand phone.

iPhone Air: Good If You Are Into Slim Devices

When we at ABP Live got the iPhone Air, it did look beautiful, but not every piece can get the "beauty with brains" tag. Anyway, if you have always had your eyes on this device, you can have it for Rs 1,01,900 on Flipkart, down from Rs 1,19,900.

Once again, if you are fine getting your hands on a refurbished one, you can get it for Rs 80,099 on Cashify.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max: The One You Might Be Waiting For

Okay, so before you get all excited for some huge price cut, hold your horses, it's not that exciting (sadly).

iPhone 17 Pro, which was launched at a price of Rs 1,34,900 (256 GB base model), is now up for grabs for Rs 1,27,900 on Flipkart. On the other hand, Cashify is offering the flagship for Rs 1,03,999, but of course, it's refurbished.

Moving to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, you can get it for Rs 1,42,900 on Flipkart, down from its original price of Rs 1,49,900. Cashify is offering a second-hand one for Rs 1,16,099.

ALSO READ: iPhone Users, Are You Ready For Liquid Glass On Your WhatsApp Chats?

That's it. These were the best deals we found out there. You can either wait to get a sweeter deal on these phones, but for that, you need to have a few months of patience till the new lineup drops. The above deals are the best we've seen for a while, so if you are getting restless, just go for it.