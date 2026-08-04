Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poco M8 Power features 8,000mAh battery in 8.4mm body.

Offers 120Hz AMOLED, 45W charging, and useful reverse charging.

Snapdragon 4-series handles daily tasks, not intensive gaming.

Provides four Android updates and six years security support.

Poco M8 Power Review: There was a time when smartphone makers desperately wanted phones to become thinner. Every launch involved shaving another millimetre off the waistline until we collectively realised something important: nobody particularly enjoys carrying a beautiful millimetre-wide phone that starts begging for a charger by dinner.

Poco has clearly received the memo.

The Poco M8 Power takes the opposite route. Its headline feature is an absolutely enormous 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, accompanied by 45W charging, a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon's 4th Gen 4-series mobile platform, and a 50-megapixel main camera. It even weighs 225 grams, presumably because Poco decided subtlety was overrated.

As expected, ABP Live's in-house AI review bot, GennieGPT, has spotted "8,000mAh" on the specification sheet and is currently preparing for the apocalypse.

Let's find out whether there's a good smartphone hiding behind that enormous battery.

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Poco M8 Power Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Mammoth 8,000mAh battery

120Hz AMOLED display

45W charger included in the box

22.5W reverse wired charging is genuinely useful

Android 16 with long software support

Surprisingly manageable 8.4mm thickness

What Doesn't:

225 grams is properly heavy

Snapdragon 4-series platform isn't meant for serious gaming

8MP selfie camera looks underwhelming on paper

UFS 2.2 and LPDDR4X aren't exactly cutting-edge

Regular pricing puts it in a fiercely competitive segment

An 8,000mAh Power Bank That Also Makes Calls

✨ GennieGPT: 8,000mAh! EIGHT THOUSAND! Forget two-day battery life, Shayak. We're entering expedition territory. Cancel the charger. Sell the power bank. Go live in the Himalayas!

Shayak: Yes, the battery is clearly the M8 Power's party trick. At 8,000mAh, you've got considerably more breathing room than with your average smartphone battery. And because Poco is using silicon-carbon technology, it has managed to cram all that capacity into an 8.4mm body.

That's the impressive bit.

The less impressive number is 225 grams. This isn't a phone you'll forget is sitting in your pocket. Drop it on your face while doomscrolling in bed and you'll remember Newton's contribution to science immediately. Still, I'll happily take a few extra grams if it means not hunting for plug points halfway through the day.

✨ GennieGPT: And 22.5W reverse charging! The Poco M8 Power is basically a POWER BANK! It can save other phones!

Shayak: That capitalisation was unnecessary, but you're right. Reverse charging at 22.5W is more than a spec-sheet novelty here. With an 8,000mAh tank, there's actually enough capacity to rescue your earbuds, smartwatch, or a friend's dying phone without immediately regretting your generosity.

Your iPhone-owning friends may finally start inviting you places.

Big Screen, Big Numbers

✨ GennieGPT: AMOLED! 120Hz! 1,800 nits! DCI-P3! Eye protection! It's basically an IMAX screen that fits in your pocket!

Shayak: The AMOLED panel is nevertheless one of the M8 Power's more attractive features. You get a 2396×1080 resolution, refresh rate of up to 120Hz and claimed peak brightness of 1,800 nits.

In practical terms, those specifications should translate into a screen that's sharp, colourful and smooth enough for everything from Netflix to Instagram.

There's also Wet Touch 2.0, an in-display fingerprint sensor and TÜV eye-protection features.

See, allow me to be honest. None of those will change your life. But collectively, they make the display package feel suitably modern and surprisingly ample within the sub-25k price point.

Snapdragon Enters The Chat

✨ GennieGPT: 4nm Snapdragon processor! High performance! Incredible efficiency! Gaming powerhouse incoming!

Shayak: The words "Snapdragon" and "4nm" do not automatically transform a phone into a gaming monster. Poco is using Qualcomm's 4th Gen Snapdragon 4 Mobile Platform here, paired with either 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

That should be perfectly adequate for WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, navigation, multitasking, and casual gaming.

But look at the rest of the hardware. LPDDR4X. UFS 2.2. Snapdragon 4-series.

This is clearly built around efficiency and everyday performance rather than chasing benchmark trophies. If you're buying it expecting a pocket-sized PlayStation because Poco once said something about gaming on stage, GennieGPT has probably written your shopping list.

50 Megapixels Of AI, Obviously

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP AI CAMERA! Artificial intelligence plus fifty million pixels! Professional photography has officially been democratised!

Shayak: The main camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and five-element lens. That's a sensible setup, although megapixel count alone tells us very little about actual image quality. Image processing, HDR, low-light performance and shutter response will matter considerably more than that giant "50MP" printed on the box. The front is considerably less ambitious: an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Translation? Poco clearly knows which camera it wants you talking about.

Six Years? Now You Have My Attention

✨ GennieGPT: HyperOS 3! Android 16! FOUR Android upgrades! SIX YEARS of security updates! The future has arrived!

Shayak: You're contractually required to announce the future at least once per review, aren't you? Still, this deserves praise.

Poco says the M8 Power ships with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and gets up to four years of Android updates and six years of security updates. That matters particularly on a phone with an enormous battery. There's little point building hardware capable of lasting years if the software gets abandoned halfway through its useful life.

Six years of security support makes the M8 Power's longevity argument considerably stronger.

Genuinely speaking, this software claim worth getting excited about. I hope Poco doesn't make my eat my words.

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Poco M8 Power Review: Final Verdict

The Poco M8 Power isn't pretending to be delicate. There's a huge battery underneath, plenty of presence, and absolutely no chance you'll forget you're carrying it. But the interesting part is that Poco hasn't simply bolted an enormous battery onto a mediocre phone. The 120Hz AMOLED display looks promising, software support is unusually long, 45W charging is sensible, and 22.5W reverse charging gives that 8,000mAh battery another practical purpose.

The Snapdragon 4-series platform and older UFS 2.2 storage, however, reveal where the compromises have been made.

And then there's the price. The 6GB+128GB version carries a sticker price of Rs 24,999, while the 8GB+128GB model costs Rs 27,999. At launch, those effectively fall to Rs 21,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively through the introductory coupon and bank discount/exchange bonus. At those launch prices, the M8 Power makes considerably more sense.

Should You Buy Poco M8 Power?