Planning To Buy iPhone 18 Pro? Check If You Can Actually Afford It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Standard iPhone 18 launch speculated for Spring 2027.

Pro models expected Fall 2026, alongside Apple's foldable.

Base model pricing starts $799, Pro Max significantly higher.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone 18 lineup is drawing attention well ahead of its actual launch, with speculation building around pricing and release timelines in India and other key markets. Reports suggest the company could shake up its usual launch pattern this year, with the base model possibly skipping the fall debut.

Here's a look at what's being said about the launch schedule and expected pricing for the upcoming series.

When Will The iPhone 18 Launch In India?

According to Goodreturns, Apple may push the standard iPhone 18's release to spring 2027 instead of the usual fall window. This would mean the September 2026 event focuses only on the Pro lineup, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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These two are also rumoured to share the spotlight with Apple's first foldable device, said to be called the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra. Once unveiled, pre-orders are likely to open soon after, with shipping expected to follow about a week later.

What Could The iPhone 18 Series Cost?

The standard iPhone 18 may start at $799 in the US, translating to roughly Rs 82,999 in India. The Pro Max variant is expected to be priced higher, somewhere between Rs 1,54,000 and Rs 1,60,000.

Component costs and increased RAM could push prices up this year, with the 12GB plus 512GB option estimated at around Rs 1,69,990. Apple is likely to lock in the official pricing only at its September 2026 launch event.

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On the specifications front, the Pro models are tipped to run on the A20 Pro chip, said to offer close to 15% better performance while consuming about 30% less power than the A19 Pro. The base model could also see a RAM bump to 12GB. Storage options may begin at 256GB, going up to 1TB, paired with a 6.3-inch OLED display running at 120Hz.

Camera upgrades are also expected, including a 24MP front camera, up from 18MP. The base model may stick to a dual 48MP rear setup, while Pro versions could get a variable aperture. The series is also expected to ship with iOS 27, an updated Siri and satellite connectivity support.