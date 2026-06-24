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HomeTechnologyGadgetsPlanning To Buy iPhone 18 Pro? Check If You Can Actually Afford It

Planning To Buy iPhone 18 Pro? Check If You Can Actually Afford It

Apple may be rewriting its own playbook this year, leaving one part of the iPhone 18 lineup out of the September spotlight entirely. Here's what's really going on.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Standard iPhone 18 launch speculated for Spring 2027.
  • Pro models expected Fall 2026, alongside Apple's foldable.
  • Base model pricing starts $799, Pro Max significantly higher.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone 18 lineup is drawing attention well ahead of its actual launch, with speculation building around pricing and release timelines in India and other key markets. Reports suggest the company could shake up its usual launch pattern this year, with the base model possibly skipping the fall debut. 

Here's a look at what's being said about the launch schedule and expected pricing for the upcoming series.

When Will The iPhone 18 Launch In India?

According to Goodreturns, Apple may push the standard iPhone 18's release to spring 2027 instead of the usual fall window. This would mean the September 2026 event focuses only on the Pro lineup, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. 

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These two are also rumoured to share the spotlight with Apple's first foldable device, said to be called the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra. Once unveiled, pre-orders are likely to open soon after, with shipping expected to follow about a week later.

What Could The iPhone 18 Series Cost?

The standard iPhone 18 may start at $799 in the US, translating to roughly Rs 82,999 in India. The Pro Max variant is expected to be priced higher, somewhere between Rs 1,54,000 and Rs 1,60,000. 

Component costs and increased RAM could push prices up this year, with the 12GB plus 512GB option estimated at around Rs 1,69,990. Apple is likely to lock in the official pricing only at its September 2026 launch event.

ALSO READ: Entire iPhone 17 Lineup Gets Way Cheaper, One Model Is Down By Rs 18,000

On the specifications front, the Pro models are tipped to run on the A20 Pro chip, said to offer close to 15% better performance while consuming about 30% less power than the A19 Pro. The base model could also see a RAM bump to 12GB. Storage options may begin at 256GB, going up to 1TB, paired with a 6.3-inch OLED display running at 120Hz.

Camera upgrades are also expected, including a 24MP front camera, up from 18MP. The base model may stick to a dual 48MP rear setup, while Pro versions could get a variable aperture. The series is also expected to ship with iOS 27, an updated Siri and satellite connectivity support.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the iPhone 18 series expected to launch?

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected in September 2026. The standard iPhone 18 may launch later, in Spring 2027.

What is the estimated price for the iPhone 18?

The standard iPhone 18 might start at $799 in the US, roughly Rs 82,999 in India. The Pro Max could range from Rs 1,54,000 to Rs 1,60,000.

What are some key rumored specifications for the iPhone 18 models?

Pro models may feature an A20 Pro chip, with a 24MP front camera for the series. The base model could see a 12GB RAM bump, alongside iOS 27 and satellite connectivity.

Will Apple release a foldable device with the iPhone 18 series?

Yes, Apple's first foldable device, possibly named iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, is rumored to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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