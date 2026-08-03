Sekyo Carepal Pro 4G Review: A Smartwatch For 10-Year-Olds, Reviewed By A 10-Year-Old

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sekyo Carepal Pro 4G smartwatch offers calling, parental controls.

Live tracking, SOS button, water resistance enhance child safety.

Camera, network, step tracking accuracy need improvement.

Sekyo Carepal Pro 4G Review: As a tech reviewer, my primary responsibility is to test out devices and then explain to you, our dear readers, how suitable it would be to sort out the many woes of your daily life. Of course, with years of dealing with one thingamajig after another, I have attuned myself to look at how any gadget can serve young adults and older users. However, once in a blue Moon, I do come across gadgets that are designed for a super-niche-yet-sizeable sect of customers.

The Sekyo Carepal Pro 4G (priced at Rs 5,980) is a smartwatch that promotes itself as a care companion for children. And that makes sense. After all, unofficial data suggests that there are nearly 4.5 million below-teenage smartwatch users in India. These smartwatches not only allow parents to keep a track of their children's whereabouts, but also allow the kids to get in touch with parents via video calls and SOS alerts when things go awry.

Now, my mind is weathered with time, devoid of all those child-like wonderments that only a 10-year-old can feel. So, to do full justice, I decided to give this one to a colleague's tech-savvy 10-year-old daughter, Kavya Sharma (pictured below).

This is what she had to say about the Sekyo Carepal Pro 4G (lightly edited for style and clarity).

Hi everyone! I’m Kavya, and I am 10 years old. I recently got a chance to check out the Sekyo Carepal Pro 4G smatwatch, and I’ve been wearing it every single day! Since my mom and dad say I’m a bit too young for a real smartphone, this smartwatch perks me because it’s designed specially for kids, complete with full parental controls.

Now that I’ve tested every single button, app, and feature on this watch, here is my honest review!

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Sekyo Carepal Pro 4G Review: What I Love

Calls and Catching Up

The voice call feature on this watch is amazing! Whenever I finish my dance class or want to ask my dad to pick up snacks on his way home, I just tap his picture and call.

The speaker and microphone are super clear, so we can hear each other perfectly without a hitch.

Live Location & SOS Safety

My mom’s favourite feature is definitely the live location tracking. It works extremely well! Whether I’m at school, at my best friend’s house, or at tuition, my parents can check their phone app and see exactly where I am.

For me, the coolest and most comforting part is the SOS button. If I ever feel unsafe or get lost in a crowd, holding down the side button sends an instant emergency call and location alert to my parents. It gives me a huge sense of security!

Fun Games & Water Park Durability

When I’m waiting for the school bus or sitting around during break time, the built-in mini games are super fun to play. They keep me entertained without being too distracting.

Also, we went to a water park last weekend, and I was nervous about taking my watch into the pool. But guess what? The water resistance worked like a charm! I splashed around, went down the water slides, and the watch didn't get damaged at all.

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Sekyo Carepal Pro 4G Review: What Could Be Better

Camera Quality

Even though the watch supports video calling, the camera quality is honestly very poor. Photos and video calls look pretty blurry and pixelated, especially if the lighting isn't super bright. My face ends up looking like a retro pixel video game character!

I really hope they upgrade the camera in the next version.

4G Network Reception

The watch runs on 4G, which is great for staying connected. However, the network signal drops quite easily when I’m inside big concrete buildings or basement areas.

The company definitely needs to work on network enhancements so the signal stays strong everywhere.

Step Counter Accuracy

I love checking the pedometer to see how many steps I’ve walked during recess. The step tracker works well overall, but the accuracy isn't quite as expected.

Sometimes when I’m just waving my arms around while talking or playing board games, it counts those movements as actual steps! It’s funny, but not totally accurate.

Sekyo Carepal Pro 4G Review: Final Verdict

Overall, I give the Sekyo Turbo Smartwatch a 4 out of 5 stars! Even with the blurry camera and shaky step count, it's a super cool gadget for kids my age.

It gives me the freedom to call my family, play games, and swim without worrying, while my parents stay happy knowing I'm safe. If you're 10 like me, you'll definitely enjoy having one on your wrist! With raksha bandhan coming up, this could also be a sweet gifting idea for your dear sibling as well!