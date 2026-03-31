Do You Know How To File TDS Online? Here Is Everything You Need To Do It Right

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How To File TDS: Tax Deducted at Source, commonly known as TDS, is a system where tax is deducted at the point of income. If you are a deductor, filing TDS returns on time is a legal requirement. The process has moved online, making it more accessible, but it still requires careful preparation. Getting it wrong can lead to penalties, so knowing each step matters.

Here is a complete breakdown of how to file TDS online in India, covering everything from gathering documents to getting your confirmation receipt.

What Do You Need Before Filing TDS Online?

Before you start the filing process, having the right details in place will save you time. You will need your TAN (Tax Deduction Account Number), PAN details of all deductees, and challan information, which includes the BSR code, challan serial number, date, and the amount deposited.

Once you have these ready, head to tin.tin.nsdl.com or traces.gov.in and download two free tools: the RPU (Return Preparation Utility) and the File Validation Utility (FVU). Both are available on the NSDL/TIN portal at no cost.

Open the RPU and select the form that applies to your case. Form 24Q is for TDS on salary payments, Form 26Q covers non-salary payments such as interest, rent, and professional fees, Form 27Q is for payments made to NRIs, and Form 27EQ is used for TCS (Tax Collected at Source).

How To File Your TDS Return Online: Step-By-Step Guide

Once your .fvu file is ready after validating through FVU, follow these steps to complete the filing:

Visit onlineservices.tin.egov-nsdl.com

Navigate to the e-TDS/TCS section and click on "Upload TDS"

Log in using your TAN

Upload the .fvu file you generated through the RPU and FVU process

If submitting physically through a TIN-FC, note that a filing fee may apply

After a successful upload, the portal will generate a Provisional Receipt or Token Number

That Token Number is your confirmation that the TDS return has been filed successfully. Keep it saved for your records.