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HomeTechnologyDo You Know How To File TDS Online? Here Is Everything You Need To Do It Right

Do You Know How To File TDS Online? Here Is Everything You Need To Do It Right

Filing TDS online sounds simple until you pick the wrong form or miss a step. Here is everything a deductor needs to know to get it right the first time.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
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How To File TDS: Tax Deducted at Source, commonly known as TDS, is a system where tax is deducted at the point of income. If you are a deductor, filing TDS returns on time is a legal requirement. The process has moved online, making it more accessible, but it still requires careful preparation. Getting it wrong can lead to penalties, so knowing each step matters.

Here is a complete breakdown of how to file TDS online in India, covering everything from gathering documents to getting your confirmation receipt.

What Do You Need Before Filing TDS Online?

Before you start the filing process, having the right details in place will save you time. You will need your TAN (Tax Deduction Account Number), PAN details of all deductees, and challan information, which includes the BSR code, challan serial number, date, and the amount deposited.

Once you have these ready, head to tin.tin.nsdl.com or traces.gov.in and download two free tools: the RPU (Return Preparation Utility) and the File Validation Utility (FVU). Both are available on the NSDL/TIN portal at no cost. 

Open the RPU and select the form that applies to your case. Form 24Q is for TDS on salary payments, Form 26Q covers non-salary payments such as interest, rent, and professional fees, Form 27Q is for payments made to NRIs, and Form 27EQ is used for TCS (Tax Collected at Source).

How To File Your TDS Return Online: Step-By-Step Guide

Once your .fvu file is ready after validating through FVU, follow these steps to complete the filing:

  • Visit onlineservices.tin.egov-nsdl.com

  • Navigate to the e-TDS/TCS section and click on "Upload TDS"

  • Log in using your TAN

  • Upload the .fvu file you generated through the RPU and FVU process

  • If submitting physically through a TIN-FC, note that a filing fee may apply

  • After a successful upload, the portal will generate a Provisional Receipt or Token Number

That Token Number is your confirmation that the TDS return has been filed successfully. Keep it saved for your records.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is TDS?

TDS stands for Tax Deducted at Source. It's a system where tax is deducted when income is generated. As a deductor, filing TDS returns on time is a legal obligation.

What documents are needed before filing TDS online?

You will need your TAN, PAN details of all deductees, and challan information such as BSR code, serial number, date, and deposit amount.

Which TDS forms are available and for what purpose?

Form 24Q is for salary payments, 26Q for non-salary payments, 27Q for NRI payments, and 27EQ for TCS.

How do I know my TDS return has been filed successfully?

After uploading the .fvu file, the portal will generate a Provisional Receipt or Token Number. This token number confirms successful filing and should be saved for your records.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
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