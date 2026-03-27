Planning To Switch From LPG To PNG? Here’s How To Check Availability In Your Area

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PNG connection: Amid ongoing challenges in the supply of cooking gas (LPG) across the country, a significant shift is on the horizon. Under the government’s latest direction, households in areas with access to piped natural gas (PNG) may gradually be encouraged to move away from LPG and adopt PNG instead.

This makes it crucial for consumers to check whether their city or neighbourhood already has PNG connectivity, a move that could soon impact how millions of households cook daily meals.

Why Checking PNG Availability Matters Now

Global volatility in gas supply chains has begun to affect domestic LPG availability, prompting authorities to accelerate the adoption of PNG in regions where pipeline infrastructure is already in place.

PNG is widely regarded as a safer and more convenient alternative, with the added advantage of being cost-effective over the long term. As a result, the government is actively promoting its use in urban centres and expanding coverage wherever feasible.

How to Check PNG Availability Using Your Smartphone

Checking whether PNG is available in your area is now quick and straightforward. Consumers can simply download the mobile app of their city’s gas provider from the Google Play Store, such as Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), or Adani Total Gas Limited.

Once installed, open the app and navigate to options like “New PNG Connection” or “Check Availability”. Enter your PIN code or full address, and the app will instantly display whether the PNG service is available in your locality.

If available, you can proceed with the application directly through the app. If not, the system will typically show messages such as “Not Available” or “Coming Soon”.

City-Specific Platforms for PNG Access

Residents in Delhi-NCR can also visit their gas provider’s official website and check the “Domestic PNG” section by entering colony details. If the area is listed, users can apply for a new connection immediately.

A similar process applies to Mumbai and nearby regions, where users can check availability through the “Customer Zone” by entering their PIN code. In other cities, different providers, including private companies, offer PNG services via their respective websites, where users can register and check eligibility.

What to Do If PNG Is Available in Your Area

If your locality already has PNG access, you can apply online without delay. Following your application, the gas company will verify your address and initiate the pipeline installation process.