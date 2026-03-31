iPhone 17 Pro Max Just Got Rs 53,000 Cheaper: Here's How The Deal Actually Works

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The iPhone 17 Pro Max has been one of the most watched smartphones since Apple revealed it. The device does not bring a dramatic design overhaul, but that has not stopped people from paying close attention to it. The updates it carries are more functional than flashy: a larger display, a faster chip, improved cameras, and better heat management.

Now, the phone has received a price cut on Vijay Sales, and when you stack up all the available offers, the total savings can go up to around Rs 53,000.

How Much Discount Is Available On iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max was launched at Rs 1,34,900. On Vijay Sales, it is currently listed at Rs 1,32,400, which is a straight Rs 2,500 discount.

On top of that, there is a flat Rs 6,000 instant discount available on HSBC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, bringing the total bank and price discount to Rs 8,500.

There is also an exchange offer for those who own an older flagship. If you are trading in an iPhone 15, you can get an additional Rs 45,000 off, though the final exchange value depends on the condition of your device. Adding everything together, the total discount comes to approximately Rs 53,000.

What Are the Key Specs Of iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. It runs on the Apple A19 Pro chip and is backed by 12GB of RAM. Storage options available are 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

On the camera front, the phone has a triple 48MP rear camera system and an 18MP front camera. It supports fast wired charging and MagSafe wireless charging through a USB-C port. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth.

The phone also carries an IP68 rating and Face ID support. It runs on the latest version of iOS available at launch, which means it is in line for long-term software updates.

For anyone who uses their phone heavily, the combination of a large battery, a capable chip, and strong software support makes it a device built to last more than a couple of years.