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HomeGamingBGMI Free Redeem Codes Today: Here's Everything You Can Unlock For Free

BGMI Free Redeem Codes Today: Here's Everything You Can Unlock For Free

New BGMI redeem codes are live today, but each one works for only 10 players. Here is the full list and how to use them before someone else does.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 May 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New BGMI redeem codes offer free premium in-game items.
  • Codes unlock cosmetics, collectables, and a Vital Source Set.
  • Redeem via official website, first-come, first-served basis.

BGMI Redeem Codes: Krafton India has dropped a new set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players a limited window to grab premium in-game items without spending anything. The latest batch covers cosmetics, collectables, and upgrade materials, along with access to the Vital Source Set, an outfit collection built around a futuristic sci-fi theme with combat-inspired design elements. 

The codes come as BGMI's 4.4 update keeps the player base engaged with fresh content and events. All codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and are being released daily through official BGMI channels for a restricted number of users.

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Full List Of BGMI Redeem Codes For Today

  • KRZCZ5CDJ9FRM3HN
  • KRZDZ3AST5JK383P
  • KRZEZ5J8EBK4K5R7
  • KRZFZMA5DJQQ3D6S
  • KRZGZDBP3SF6H6HR
  • KRZHZR7SVGUV489C
  • KRZIZT3PTBSXG5WK
  • KRZJZWAJUXP7S35P
  • KRZKZGJ9QB8BPXSR
  • KRZLZCWNNKJRFAKT
  • KRZMZKN4HNHU3UP4
  • KRZNZKVAAAHCS9E9
  • KRZOZ7AUG66BNE7E
  • KRZPZU88AVCA7M4U
  • KRZQZ5VGDD6UWTG7
  • KRZRZ64UTNDW6QHR
  • KRZVZ6HBDJUKSA69
  • KRZTZR3P6WFBWDWF
  • KRZUZ4963E8TT8SE
  • KRZBAZFKUK5CBNFS
  • KRZBBZUPBKJGHXFC
  • KRZBCZ7BCC5NWHQE
  • KRZBDZMX7N94TDQW
  • KRZBEZ7DAGQCGQEJ
  • KRZBFZWW6R6NEKDH
  • KRZBGZESSCQ4WA76
  • KRZBHZ7RJN95H8PV
  • KRZBIZ3XVRQRPAUA
  • KRZBJZ8XMPNDHRC7
  • KRZBKZHAN57EJ8CD
  • KRZBLZMCSTF7QTGD
  • KRZBMZFJFE4EXD9F
  • KRZBNZTKFXHCX4RN
  • KRZBOZJ43EABMA6W
  • KRZBPZ38GNPH4HH5
  • KRZBQZSWVN4FVGPB
  • KRZBRZTB6XJMDUB9
  • KRZBVZSUQHFHB6RG
  • KRZBTZ7ENK98X4SJ
  • KRZBUZJ64ADVQAJS
  • KRZCAZ96CVEDEBDK
  • KRZCBZE4XCKF4GFX
  • KRZCCZKCRTPANGG6
  • KRZCDZCX349FKH64
  • KRZCEZ7D8UVDTBGX
  • KRZCFZF5B9CQK6HF
  • KRZCGZ8AAA48C97F
  • KRZCHZN63H5J5VHF
  • KRZCIZ4RHUQPSTN8

How To Redeem BGMI Codes And What Rules Apply

Players can use these codes through BGMI's official redemption website. The process requires entering a Character ID, adding the code, and completing a captcha verification. Once done, the rewards are sent directly to the player's in-game mail.

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 Krafton has outlined a few conditions that apply to all redemptions. Each code is available only to the first 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis. The same code cannot be redeemed twice by a single player, and each account is allowed to redeem only one code per day. 

Guest accounts do not qualify for redemption. Any rewards sent to in-game mail must be collected within 30 days, after which they expire automatically.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of in-game items can I get with BGMI redeem codes?

You can get premium in-game items such as cosmetics, collectables, and upgrade materials. This includes the Vital Source Set outfit collection.

How long are the BGMI redeem codes valid for?

All redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026. They are released daily for a limited number of users.

How do I redeem BGMI codes?

Visit BGMI's official redemption website, enter your Character ID, the redeem code, and complete captcha verification. Rewards are sent to your in-game mail.

Are there any restrictions on redeeming BGMI codes?

Yes, each code is for the first 10 users only, on a first-come, first-served basis. You can only redeem one code per account per day, and guest accounts are not eligible.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
BGMI Gaming TECHNOLOGY
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