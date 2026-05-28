The new expansion is called Songs of the Past and is set to launch in 2027. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Witcher 3 Is Getting A Brand New Expansion In 2027: Here's Everything We Know
Geralt of Rivia is back. Songs of the Past was accidentally revealed early after something unexpected showed up on CD Projekt's RED Launcher before the official stream.
- CD Projekt announces new Witcher 3 expansion, Songs of the Past.
- Expansion co-developed with Fool's Theory, launching in 2027.
- Geralt returns for new adventure; more details in 2026.
More than a decade after The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt changed the landscape of open-world RPGs, CD Projekt is returning to Geralt's world one more time. The studio has confirmed a brand new expansion called Songs of the Past, set to launch in 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
The announcement comes over 11 years after the game's last expansion, Blood and Wine, and nearly 12 years after The Witcher 3 itself released in 2015, going on to sell over 60 million copies worldwide.
Who Is Developing Songs of the Past?
CD Projekt is co-developing the expansion with Fool's Theory, a studio made up of industry veterans who previously worked on The Witcher 3. The expansion will bring players back into the role of Geralt of Rivia for a completely new adventure. More details on Songs of the Past are expected to be shared in late summer 2026.
The announcement, while surprising in its timing, was not entirely unexpected. Rumours about a secret expansion had been circulating online for some time, with one report suggesting the possibility of a Dune-inspired location.
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CD Projekt had announced a special anniversary stream for Blood and Wine on May 28, which led many to speculate a reveal was coming. The studio ended up confirming it a day early, after something was spotted on the RED Launcher.
"We originally planned to make this big reveal during our REDstreams tomorrow, but let's say we found something we didn't yet expect on RED Launcher," CD Projekt said.
What Else Is CD Projekt Working On Right Now?
The studio has a packed slate ahead. The Witcher 4 is currently in production, though CD Projekt has warned fans not to expect it before 2027. Beyond that, the company has laid out a six-year roadmap that also includes The Witcher 5 and The Witcher 6.
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On the Cyberpunk side, further DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 has been ruled out, with CD Projekt co-CEO Michal Nowakowski indicating Cyberpunk 2 is unlikely to arrive before 2030.
However, a panel for the animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is confirmed for Anime Expo in Los Angeles on July 3 at 7:30 PM PT.
Before You Go
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the new expansion for The Witcher 3 called and when will it be released?
Who is developing the Songs of the Past expansion?
CD Projekt is co-developing Songs of the Past with Fool's Theory. Fool's Theory is comprised of industry veterans who previously worked on The Witcher 3.
Will Geralt of Rivia be playable in Songs of the Past?
Yes, the expansion will bring players back into the role of Geralt of Rivia for a completely new adventure.
What else is CD Projekt Red working on besides The Witcher 3 expansion?
CD Projekt Red is also working on The Witcher 4, The Witcher 5, and The Witcher 6. They have also confirmed a panel for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.