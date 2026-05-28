Witcher 3 Is Getting A Brand New Expansion In 2027: Here's Everything We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CD Projekt announces new Witcher 3 expansion, Songs of the Past.

Expansion co-developed with Fool's Theory, launching in 2027.

Geralt returns for new adventure; more details in 2026.

More than a decade after The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt changed the landscape of open-world RPGs, CD Projekt is returning to Geralt's world one more time. The studio has confirmed a brand new expansion called Songs of the Past, set to launch in 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The announcement comes over 11 years after the game's last expansion, Blood and Wine, and nearly 12 years after The Witcher 3 itself released in 2015, going on to sell over 60 million copies worldwide.

Who Is Developing Songs of the Past?

CD Projekt is co-developing the expansion with Fool's Theory, a studio made up of industry veterans who previously worked on The Witcher 3. The expansion will bring players back into the role of Geralt of Rivia for a completely new adventure. More details on Songs of the Past are expected to be shared in late summer 2026.

The announcement, while surprising in its timing, was not entirely unexpected. Rumours about a secret expansion had been circulating online for some time, with one report suggesting the possibility of a Dune-inspired location.

ALSO READ: Could iPhone 18 Pro Max Get A 7-Inch Screen? Here Is What Leaks Are Saying

CD Projekt had announced a special anniversary stream for Blood and Wine on May 28, which led many to speculate a reveal was coming. The studio ended up confirming it a day early, after something was spotted on the RED Launcher.

"We originally planned to make this big reveal during our REDstreams tomorrow, but let's say we found something we didn't yet expect on RED Launcher," CD Projekt said.

What Else Is CD Projekt Working On Right Now?

The studio has a packed slate ahead. The Witcher 4 is currently in production, though CD Projekt has warned fans not to expect it before 2027. Beyond that, the company has laid out a six-year roadmap that also includes The Witcher 5 and The Witcher 6.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Is Adding A New GIF Provider Called Klipy: What That Means For You

On the Cyberpunk side, further DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 has been ruled out, with CD Projekt co-CEO Michal Nowakowski indicating Cyberpunk 2 is unlikely to arrive before 2030.

However, a panel for the animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is confirmed for Anime Expo in Los Angeles on July 3 at 7:30 PM PT.