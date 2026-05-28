Samsung Owned 'Ultra'; Apple Owns 'Pro': Now Both Are Using Each Other's Names

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung reportedly plans four Galaxy S27 models, adding a Pro.

New Galaxy S27 Pro features a 6.47-inch OLED display.

This move mirrors Apple's evolving iPhone lineup strategy.

Samsung is reportedly planning to expand its Galaxy S27 series to four models by adding a new Pro variant to its flagship lineup. This comes as Apple is said to be preparing its first foldable iPhone, with leaks suggesting it could carry the "Ultra" name, a title Samsung has long used for its top-tier devices.

In what looks like a case of mutual name-borrowing, Samsung may be reaching for "Pro," a label Apple has owned for years, right as Apple eyes Samsung's "Ultra" territory.

Why Is Samsung Adding A Galaxy S27 Pro To Its Lineup?

According to a report by South Korean publication ETNews, the Galaxy S27 series, expected to debut in the first half of next year, could include four models: Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra. Until now, Samsung has offered three models in its flagship Galaxy S lineup - a standard model, a Plus variant, and an Ultra.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is reported to feature a 6.47-inch OLED display, which would be a new screen size for the lineup. To compare, the current Galaxy S26 series carries a 6.2-inch display on the standard model, a 6.7-inch on the Plus, and a 6.9-inch on the Ultra.

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The Pro is also expected to share most specifications with the Ultra, though it may skip stylus support, which currently remains exclusive to the Ultra model.

If the Pro lands where reports suggest, it would sit between the standard and Ultra models, which could also pressure Samsung to reposition the base and Plus models to keep the lineup clearly differentiated.

How Does This Compare To Apple's iPhone Strategy?

Apple's lineup has traditionally had four iPhone models, but that changed with the iPhone 17 series in 2025, when the Plus model was dropped and the iPhone Air, focused on thin-and-lightweight design, was introduced.

This year, Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, alongside its anticipated foldable iPhone. The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and a second-generation iPhone Air may follow in spring 2027.

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If both companies follow through on these reported plans, their full smartphone portfolios could end up competing directly.

Samsung's entire Galaxy S27 lineup would go up against Apple's Pro models, likely launched four to six months earlier, as well as Apple's base models arriving around the same time.