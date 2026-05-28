WhatsApp Is Adding A New GIF Provider Called Klipy: What That Means For You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp will replace Tenor with Klipy for GIF searches.

Tenor's API shuts down July 1, 2026, impacting GIF services.

Klipy aims to ensure uninterrupted GIF search functionality.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is preparing to bring in a new GIF provider called Klipy to replace Tenor, which is shutting down its official API on July 1, 2026. The change is currently under development and is expected to roll out in a future update. This comes as WhatsApp looks to ensure that its in-app GIF search keeps working without disruption for users.

The move was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.21.7 update, available on the Google Play Store. WhatsApp also plans to bring Klipy support to iOS.

Why Is WhatsApp Replacing Tenor With Klipy?

WhatsApp currently offers GIF search through two providers: GIPHY and Tenor. GIPHY is widely used across several social platforms and offers a large library of animations.

Tenor, on the other hand, focuses on fast keyword-based search and reaction GIFs. Both power WhatsApp's built-in GIF search, though users are only assigned to one provider at a time, not both.

ALSO READ: Vivo X300 FE vs X200 FE: One Costs Rs 20,000 More And Still Loses

Recently, Tenor announced it will discontinue its official API on July 1, 2026. This means platforms that rely on it, including WhatsApp, will no longer be able to pull GIF results through Tenor the same way. For users currently assigned to Tenor, this could break GIF search entirely if WhatsApp does not act.

To address this, WhatsApp is introducing Klipy as a third GIF provider. Klipy is a GIF search service that works through a structured API, similar to GIPHY and Tenor. It will not go live immediately, but will be activated once Tenor's API is fully shut down.

How Does WhatsApp Manage Its GIF Search System?

WhatsApp splits its users between GIPHY and Tenor rather than routing everyone through one provider. This keeps load balanced and reduces the risk of a single point of failure. If one provider goes down, the other continues to serve users.

ALSO READ: Could iPhone 18 Pro Max Get A 7-Inch Screen? Here Is What Leaks Are Saying

Adding Klipy extends this approach, giving WhatsApp a backup once Tenor exits. The feature is still being refined, and a wider rollout is expected once testing is complete.

Before You Go Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live