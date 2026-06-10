Google Says AI Mode Will Not Replace Normal Search In Chrome: Here's What Happened

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google denies plans for AI Mode as default Chrome search.

An experimental Chrome Canary flag incorrectly redirected searches.

Google VP confirmed the flag was an error, not intentional.

Google has clarified that it has no plans to make AI Mode the default search experience in Chrome. The clarification came after an experimental flag in Chrome Canary was spotted redirecting address bar searches directly to AI Mode threads, sparking speculation about a broader shift in how Google handles search.

Rajan Patel, Vice President of Search Engineering at Google, confirmed the feature was not intentional. The flag, which briefly appeared in the pre-release version of Chrome, was described simply as "an error" by the company.

How Did the AI Mode Flag End Up In Chrome Canary?

Windows Report was the first to flag the issue, reporting that Chrome Canary had introduced an experimental setting that redirected search queries typed into the omnibox to AI Mode conversations, bypassing the standard Google Search results page.

The outlet noted that such experimental flags in Canary builds are typically early indicators of features headed to the stable release of Chrome.

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Patel, however, was quick to shut down that interpretation. Responding to SEO analyst Glenn Gabe on X, he stated: "This was an error." He followed that up by adding: "We're not planning to make AI Mode the default for Chrome searches."

What Does This Mean For Google Search Going Forward?

For now, users can expect Chrome to continue directing searches to the standard Google results page by default.

While AI Mode exists as a feature within Google Search, the company is not looking to replace the traditional search experience with it, at least not in Chrome's default behaviour.

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The incident is a reminder that experimental flags in pre-release browser builds do not always reflect a company's roadmap. In this case, what looked like a glimpse into Google's future search direction turned out to be nothing more than a stray piece of code that was never meant to go public.

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