Google Pixel 11 Series Launched In India: Price, AI Features, Pixel Watch 5 And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google launched Pixel 11 series, highlighting intuitive AI.

Series starts ₹89,999, available from August 20.

Pixel Watch 5, Buds Pro 2 also debuted.

Google has launched its latest Pixel smartphone lineup in India, introducing the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The new devices are powered by the all-new Google Tensor G6 chip and the latest Gemini Nano model, with Google positioning the lineup around a more proactive and intuitive AI experience.

The Pixel 11 series starts at ₹89,999, while the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are priced from ₹1,19,999, ₹1,34,999 and ₹1,86,999, respectively.

The smartphones are available for pre-order through the Google Store and will go on sale across the Google Store and retail partners from August 20.

Pixel 11 Series: Price and Availability

The four smartphones have been launched at the following starting prices:

Pixel 11: ₹89,999

₹89,999 Pixel 11 Pro: ₹1,19,999

₹1,19,999 Pixel 11 Pro XL: ₹1,34,999

₹1,34,999 Pixel 11 Pro Fold: ₹1,86,999

Google said the Pixel 11 family will receive seven years of Pixel Drops, OS and security updates.

Tensor G6 Powers New AI Features

The Pixel 11 lineup is powered by Google's Tensor G6 processor, paired with the latest Gemini Nano model. The company said the processor has been developed alongside Google DeepMind to support on-device AI, contextual understanding and proactive assistance.

The Tensor G6 works alongside the Titan M3 security chip to provide what Google describes as its most robust proactive defence system yet, including quantum-resistant security protections.

The new AI-focused features include HiLight, Rambler, Magic Capture, Camera Looks and Creator Suite.

HiLight uses LEDs around the camera flash to provide colour-coded notifications, including for incoming calls from favourite contacts and when users are interacting with Gemini hands-free.

Rambler is a Gemini-powered voice input feature designed to transcribe speech accurately, including when users use filler words such as “um” and “ah”.

Magic Capture analyses hundreds of frames in real time to identify and enhance spontaneous moments.

Camera Looks allows users to customise image processing at the sensor level, with options including Natural, Shadows and Vanilla.

Creator Suite, available on the Pro models, includes an integrated teleprompter, Storyboard editing and creator-focused camera controls.

Pixel 11 Gets Camera and Battery Upgrades

The Pixel 11 features a redesigned camera bar that is more than 40 per cent thinner than the previous generation. It comes in Frost, Hibiscus, Pistachio and Obsidian colour options.

The phone is equipped with 12GB of RAM and is available with 256GB and 512GB storage. Google claims more than 30 hours of battery life.

Its upgraded 48MP main camera offers 56 per cent more light sensitivity, along with up to 30x Super Res Zoom and Instant Night Sight.

Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL Get 120x Pro Zoom

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL feature an edgeless camera bar, the Tensor G6 processor and Titan M3 security chip. They come in Canyon, Fog, Olive and an all-matte Obsidian finish.

Both models feature Super Actua displays with a new anti-scratch coating that Google says is twice as scratch-resistant and can reach 3,600 nits of peak brightness.

The Pro models get an upgraded 50MP main camera and a new 48MP telephoto camera with up to 120x Pro Zoom and Portrait Mode at 5x.

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Google claims more than 30 hours of battery life, while wired charging can reach up to 75 per cent in about 30 minutes. Wireless charging is also up to 29 per cent faster.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Thinner and Lighter Foldable

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is nearly 1mm thinner and almost 10 per cent lighter than its predecessor, while Google says it is three times more durable.

The foldable is powered by Tensor G6 and 16GB of RAM. It features a composite back cover, ceramic cover glass and a redesigned hinge.

The inner and outer Super Actua displays are 20 per cent brighter, while the device offers more than 24 hours of battery life. Google says it can charge up to 50 per cent in about 30 minutes and supports 20 per cent faster Pixelsnap wireless charging at 25W Qi2.2.

Its camera system offers 56 per cent more light sensitivity and up to 30x Super Res Zoom.

The foldable also brings large-screen features such as Bubble Anything, Split Screen, Drag and Drop and Instant View. It will be available in Olive with 512GB of storage.

Pixel Watch 5 Launched Alongside Phones

Google has also introduced the Pixel Watch 5 in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The smartwatch starts at ₹42,900 for the 41mm model and ₹45,900 for the 45mm version.

Pre-orders begin August 12, with retail availability from August 20.

The Pixel Watch 5 is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Wearable Platform and is 20 per cent faster, with 12 per cent faster CPU processing, according to Google.

It also supports offline Gemini, One Handed Gesture Expansion, a revamped Complication system and Generative Watch Faces.

Its Health Guardian feature is designed to summarise sleep and recovery, with Google claiming 15 per cent more accurate sleep tracking. The watch also provides blood pressure and insulin resistance trend summaries alongside guidance from Google Health Coach.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 Get New Features

Google has announced software updates for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, including enhanced adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Gemini Voice Control, Live Translate for media and Sleep Sync.

Sleep Sync automatically pauses audio when the Pixel Watch detects that the user has fallen asleep. The earbuds will also be available in a new Olive colour option.

Google Announces Offers on Pixel 11 Series

Google is offering instant cashback and up to 24-month No-Cost EMI options through HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Zero down payment financing will also be available through Bajaj Finance and IDFC FIRST Bank.

Under the Google Pixel Upgrade Program, customers can get an assured buyback value of up to 62.5 per cent after nine months when upgrading to the next eligible Pixel device.

Google is also offering six months of Google AI Pro with the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The company said its after-sales network includes Google Exclusive Service Centres in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, along with 18 authorised service centres and a Pick-up and Drop Concierge pilot in select cities.

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