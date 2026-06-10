iPhone's Clean Up Tool Was A Mess, iOS 27 Finally Gets It Right

iOS 27 Updates: Apple is making some big changes to its Photos app on iPhone, Mac, and Vision Pro. The company has announced major upgrades to its editing tools, powered by new artificial intelligence models. The headlining change is a significant improvement to the Clean Up feature, which many users have long found inconsistent.

On top of that, Apple is introducing two brand-new tools, Extend and Reframe. All three features are set to roll out with iOS 27 and other related software updates later this year.

What Has Apple Changed About Clean Up?

The Clean Up tool, which works similarly to Google Photos' Magic Eraser, has received one of its most meaningful upgrades yet. It is now powered by smarter AI models, which means it can handle object removal in far more complex scenes than before.

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Previously, the tool struggled with detailed or busy backgrounds, often leaving visible smudges or unnatural patches behind. The improvement addresses one of the more persistent complaints users have had about the feature.

These image editing features are now powered by a combination of on-device and cloud-based models, a shift from the previous on-device-only approach. This change is what allows the tools to handle more demanding tasks.

What Are The New Extend And Reframe Tools In Apple Photos?

Alongside the Clean Up upgrade, Apple is bringing two new tools to Photos. Extend lets users generate content around the borders of an existing image, effectively expanding the frame beyond what was originally captured.

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Reframe, on the other hand, lets users change a photo's angle or zoom out on a shot. Users can choose a new angle using multi-touch gestures, and when they press Save, the image is sent to a cloud server for processing.

Both tools are part of Apple's broader push to bring more capable AI-powered editing to its native apps, with availability expected alongside iOS 27 later this year.