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HomeTechnologyChatGPT Triggered A 'Code Red' At Google, & Sundar Pichai Just Explained What Happened Next

ChatGPT Triggered A 'Code Red' At Google, & Sundar Pichai Just Explained What Happened Next

When ChatGPT launched, Google quietly declared 'Code Red'. Now Pichai is finally speaking about that uncomfortable moment and what Google did next.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
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When ChatGPT launched in late 2022, it caught the public and the tech industry off guard, including Google. In a recent interview at Google's Manhattan offices, CEO Sundar Pichai spoke about the moment he realised how fast the AI race had picked up pace. Despite having positioned Google as an "AI-first" company back in 2015, Pichai admitted that the speed at which things moved still took him by surprise. 

Speaking to Fast Company, he recalled his first reaction to seeing OpenAI's chatbot: "Wow, this technology is going to diffuse earlier and faster than we were expecting."

How ChatGPT Triggered A 'Code Red' At Google

Pichai described the moment as "uncomfortably exciting." What made it more striking was the fact that Google's own research labs already had the technology needed to build something similar. It was OpenAI, however, that was first to turn it into a product that grabbed global attention.

Reports from that period said Google had internally declared a 'Code Red', with employees rushing to respond. Pichai confirmed that this scramble eventually led to the development of Gemini 3, Google's latest AI model series. 

Released in late 2025, Gemini 3 Pro has since outperformed rivals from OpenAI and Anthropic across several industry benchmarks. 

The tables then turned, with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly issuing his own internal warning, telling staff that "the vibes out there" would be "rough for a bit" as Google found its footing again.

What Pichai Said About Google's Long-Term AI Strategy

This is not the first time Pichai has addressed the ChatGPT launch. At Salesforce's Dreamforce conference last year, he acknowledged that OpenAI deserved credit for moving first, even though Google had been working on similar technology. 

"We knew in a different world, we would've probably launched our chatbot maybe a few months down the line," he said, adding that the product had not yet met Google's internal quality standards at the time.

Pichai also spoke about Google's broader approach, describing it as a "full-stack" strategy that focused on building from infrastructure to model training. "If you were on the outside, it would look like we were quiet, or we were behind, but we were putting all the building blocks in place, and then executing on top of it," he said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Google CEO Sundar Pichai react to ChatGPT's launch?

Sundar Pichai described the moment he realized ChatGPT's speed as 'uncomfortably exciting.' He acknowledged that the technology would diffuse faster than anticipated.

What was Google's internal reaction to ChatGPT?

Google internally declared a 'Code Red' after ChatGPT's launch. This led to a scramble to respond and eventually the development of their AI model series, Gemini 3.

When was Google's latest AI model series, Gemini 3, released?

Gemini 3 Pro was released in late 2025. It has since surpassed rivals from OpenAI and Anthropic on various industry benchmarks.

What is Google's long-term AI strategy, according to Pichai?

Pichai described Google's strategy as 'full-stack,' focusing on building from infrastructure to model training. This approach aimed to lay all the necessary building blocks before executing.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
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