Why Are People Boycotting ChatGPT? The QuitGPT Campaign Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is facing criticism after an online boycott campaign called “QuitGPT” began spreading across social media. The campaign asks users to cancel their ChatGPT subscriptions over concerns about political donations and government partnerships linked to the company. The movement has gained attention in the United States and has also received support from celebrities such as Mark Ruffalo and Katy Perry.

While the campaign reflects the views of critics and activists, it has triggered a wider discussion about how artificial intelligence companies interact with politics, regulation and government institutions.

Why Has The ‘QuitGPT’ Boycott Campaign Started?

The boycott campaign began after reports that OpenAI president Greg Brockman donated $25 million to Maga Inc, a Super Pac supporting former US President Donald Trump.

According to a report by The Guardian, the donation made Brockman one of the largest donors to the group during the previous election cycle.

When asked about the donation, Brockman reportedly said the contribution was connected to OpenAI’s mission of benefiting “humanity.” However, critics argue that such political funding raises questions about the company’s priorities.

Some activists have also raised concerns about reports that employees from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement used a screening tool powered by ChatGPT technology.

How Government Partnerships Are Adding To The Debate

The debate has also intensified due to reports about cooperation between AI companies and the US government.

According to the same report by The Guardian, the Trump administration asked artificial intelligence companies to provide the Pentagon with access to their technology for defence-related purposes.

Reports suggest that Anthropic, the company behind the chatbot Claude, declined to provide unrestricted access to its systems.

During the same period, OpenAI reportedly signed a deal with the Pentagon related to defence technology cooperation.

Supporters of the QuitGPT campaign say cancelling subscriptions is a simple way for consumers to express concern about how AI companies operate.