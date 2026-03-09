Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Why Are People Boycotting ChatGPT? The QuitGPT Campaign Explained

Why Are People Boycotting ChatGPT? The QuitGPT Campaign Explained

Critics are calling for a ChatGPT boycott through the QuitGPT campaign, citing concerns over political funding and reported defence collaborations between OpenAI and the US government.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is facing criticism after an online boycott campaign called “QuitGPT” began spreading across social media. The campaign asks users to cancel their ChatGPT subscriptions over concerns about political donations and government partnerships linked to the company. The movement has gained attention in the United States and has also received support from celebrities such as Mark Ruffalo and Katy Perry. 

While the campaign reflects the views of critics and activists, it has triggered a wider discussion about how artificial intelligence companies interact with politics, regulation and government institutions.

Why Has The ‘QuitGPT’ Boycott Campaign Started?

The boycott campaign began after reports that OpenAI president Greg Brockman donated $25 million to Maga Inc, a Super Pac supporting former US President Donald Trump. 

According to a report by The Guardian, the donation made Brockman one of the largest donors to the group during the previous election cycle.

When asked about the donation, Brockman reportedly said the contribution was connected to OpenAI’s mission of benefiting “humanity.” However, critics argue that such political funding raises questions about the company’s priorities.

Some activists have also raised concerns about reports that employees from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement used a screening tool powered by ChatGPT technology.

How Government Partnerships Are Adding To The Debate

The debate has also intensified due to reports about cooperation between AI companies and the US government.

According to the same report by The Guardian, the Trump administration asked artificial intelligence companies to provide the Pentagon with access to their technology for defence-related purposes. 

Reports suggest that Anthropic, the company behind the chatbot Claude, declined to provide unrestricted access to its systems.

During the same period, OpenAI reportedly signed a deal with the Pentagon related to defence technology cooperation.

Supporters of the QuitGPT campaign say cancelling subscriptions is a simple way for consumers to express concern about how AI companies operate.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'QuitGPT' campaign?

QuitGPT is an online boycott campaign urging users to cancel their ChatGPT subscriptions due to concerns about OpenAI's political donations and government partnerships.

Why did the 'QuitGPT' campaign start?

The campaign was triggered by reports of OpenAI president Greg Brockman donating $25 million to a Super Pac supporting Donald Trump and concerns over US Immigration and Customs Enforcement using ChatGPT technology.

What are the concerns about government partnerships?

Critics are worried about AI companies cooperating with the US government, citing reports of the Trump administration seeking defense technology access and OpenAI's reported deal with the Pentagon.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI TECHNOLOGY ABP Live Deep Dive
