Gemini AI Is Coming To Chrome: Here’s How Your Everyday Google Searches Will Change

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Google on Wednesday announced a major update for Chrome users in India, bringing built-in artificial intelligence features directly into the browser. The company said the move is aimed at making searching, reading and completing tasks online easier. By integrating its Gemini AI into Chrome, Google wants to change how people interact with information on the internet.

The update will support more than 50 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil. According to the company, the new features will first roll out for desktop and iOS users across India.

How Gemini In Chrome Will Change The Way People Search Online

The new update allows users to interact with an AI assistant while browsing without opening multiple tabs. Instead of leaving a webpage to search for explanations or additional information, users can ask Gemini questions directly inside Chrome.

Google said users can click the icon in the top right corner of the browser to start chatting with the assistant. This allows people to continue reading a webpage while asking the AI to summarise content or explain specific points.

The built-in AI can also help users understand long articles quickly by creating short summaries. It can even generate tasks such as a pop quiz for students preparing for exams.

According to Google, the system can also remember pages users have previously visited. This helps people locate information later without keeping several tabs open in the browser.

What Google Said About The New AI-Powered Browsing Experience

Google said the features are built on its latest Gemini 3.1 model and aim to help users find and understand information more efficiently.

"Google today announced it is bringing many of Chrome's latest AI features, including Gemini in Chrome, to users across India," the company said in a release.

Charmaine Dsilva, Director, Product Management for Chrome, Google, said: "The browser is where we get work done, learn new things and connect with the world." She added that the company wants browsing to become more intuitive and helpful for users.