30,000 Layoffs At Tech Mahindra? Company Issues Official Clarification On AI Job Fears

Rumours about large-scale layoffs at IT services company Tech Mahindra have been circulating widely on social media in recent days. Several posts claimed that the company could cut around 30,000 jobs as artificial intelligence becomes more widely used across the technology sector. The speculation quickly gained attention online and raised concerns among employees and industry watchers. Tech Mahindra has now issued a clarification to address these claims.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the reports being shared on social media are inaccurate and that no such proposal is currently under consideration.

What Did Tech Mahindra Say About The Layoff Rumours?

Tech Mahindra has described the claims of mass layoffs as false and misleading. The company clarified that it is not planning any major reduction in its workforce.

In a regulatory filing made on Monday, the IT services firm said that the rumours circulating online do not reflect the company’s current plans.

The filing stated, “The company voluntarily considers it necessary to clearly inform the stock exchanges that no such proposal is under consideration, and it strongly denies any such market rumours.”

The clarification was issued to address concerns created by the posts suggesting that tens of thousands of employees could lose their jobs because of growing artificial intelligence adoption in the industry.

How Is Tech Mahindra Approaching AI Adoption And Workforce Management?

According to the company’s latest disclosures, Tech Mahindra employs around 1.5 lakh people globally. The company said its workforce numbers have remained largely stable in recent quarters.

Management had earlier indicated that the focus is on improving productivity, especially in fixed price projects. Rather than reducing staff, the company plans to redeploy employees who have completed projects or are underutilised to new assignments.

The clarification also comes as Tech Mahindra continues to increase its investments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. The company recently announced the launch of an ontology-driven agentic AI platform in collaboration with Microsoft to support telecom and enterprise data modernisation.

Tech Mahindra shares were trading at Rs 1,325.50 on the NSE during morning trade on March 10, 2026, down about 0.81% from the previous closing price of Rs 1,336.30.