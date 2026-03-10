Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusiness30,000 Layoffs At Tech Mahindra? Company Issues Official Clarification On AI Job Fears

30,000 Layoffs At Tech Mahindra? Company Issues Official Clarification On AI Job Fears

After viral posts claimed AI could trigger 30,000 layoffs, Tech Mahindra issued a regulatory clarification saying the reports are inaccurate and no such job cut proposal exists.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 01:46 PM (IST)

Rumours about large-scale layoffs at IT services company Tech Mahindra have been circulating widely on social media in recent days. Several posts claimed that the company could cut around 30,000 jobs as artificial intelligence becomes more widely used across the technology sector. The speculation quickly gained attention online and raised concerns among employees and industry watchers. Tech Mahindra has now issued a clarification to address these claims. 

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the reports being shared on social media are inaccurate and that no such proposal is currently under consideration.

What Did Tech Mahindra Say About The Layoff Rumours?

Tech Mahindra has described the claims of mass layoffs as false and misleading. The company clarified that it is not planning any major reduction in its workforce.

In a regulatory filing made on Monday, the IT services firm said that the rumours circulating online do not reflect the company’s current plans. 

The filing stated, “The company voluntarily considers it necessary to clearly inform the stock exchanges that no such proposal is under consideration, and it strongly denies any such market rumours.”

The clarification was issued to address concerns created by the posts suggesting that tens of thousands of employees could lose their jobs because of growing artificial intelligence adoption in the industry.

How Is Tech Mahindra Approaching AI Adoption And Workforce Management?

According to the company’s latest disclosures, Tech Mahindra employs around 1.5 lakh people globally. The company said its workforce numbers have remained largely stable in recent quarters.

Management had earlier indicated that the focus is on improving productivity, especially in fixed price projects. Rather than reducing staff, the company plans to redeploy employees who have completed projects or are underutilised to new assignments.

The clarification also comes as Tech Mahindra continues to increase its investments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. The company recently announced the launch of an ontology-driven agentic AI platform in collaboration with Microsoft to support telecom and enterprise data modernisation.

Tech Mahindra shares were trading at Rs 1,325.50 on the NSE during morning trade on March 10, 2026, down about 0.81% from the previous closing price of Rs 1,336.30.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Business
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
30,000 Layoffs At Tech Mahindra? Company Issues Official Clarification On AI Job Fears
30,000 Layoffs At Tech Mahindra? Company Issues Official Clarification On AI Job Fears
Business
Oil Prices Tumble As Trump Warns Iran Not To Block Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Route
Oil Prices Retreat After Trump Warns Iran About Hormuz, Brent Slips Below $95 As War ‘Nears Completion’
Business
Gold Prices Cross Rs 1.62 Lakh Per 10 Gram (March 10), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
Gold Prices Cross Rs 1.62 Lakh Per 10 Gram (March 10), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
Business
LPG Crisis In India? Will Your Cooking Gas Cylinder Still Arrive On Time? Govt Explains Supply Rules
LPG Crisis In India? Govt Reveals Who Will Get Cooking Gas First And Who May Face Cuts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP MP Sambit Patra accuses Rahul Gandhi of “undermining India” at AI Summit
Lok Sabha Update: Owaisi raises constitutional objections during Speaker no-confidence debate
Breaking: No vacancy yet in Speaker’s office; no-confidence motion formally admitted in LS
Breaking News: Gas supply concerns rise in India amid Middle East conflict; govt assures safety
Breaking News: Pakistan faces severe oil crisis, govt cuts salaries and limits operations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget