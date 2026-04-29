Apple Is Working On Two 'Ultra' Devices, But Only One Of Them Folds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's foldable iPhone may be named 'iPhone Ultra'.

The iPhone Ultra will be Apple's highest-end smartphone.

A MacBook Ultra with touchscreen is also planned.

iPhone Ultra: Apple's much-anticipated foldable iPhone is shaping up to be more than just a new form factor. Citing sources familiar with the matter, a new report claims the device will carry the "iPhone Ultra" name, positioning it as the highest-end option in Apple's smartphone lineup.

The iPhone Ultra is expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, though it will not be considered part of the iPhone 18 series, similar to how the iPhone Air sits outside the iPhone 17 family.

What We Know About The iPhone Ultra So Far

According to the report from MacRumors, Apple is hoping to ship the iPhone Ultra at the same time as the iPhone 18 Pro, but it may arrive a few weeks later with limited availability at launch. The device is expected to sit above all existing iPhone models in terms of positioning and, presumably, price.



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The Ultra branding is not new territory for Apple. The company already uses it across the M-series Ultra chips, Apple Watch Ultra, and CarPlay Ultra.

Bloomberg had previously reported on the Ultra name for the foldable iPhone, and also suggested that AirPods Ultra could be in the pipeline.

Apple Working On MacBook Ultra With Touchscreen

Beyond the foldable iPhone, Apple is reportedly planning a MacBook Ultra as well. The laptop is expected to feature an OLED panel and a touchscreen display, placing it above the MacBook Pro in the lineup at a significantly higher price point.

The MacBook Ultra was originally intended to launch later in 2026, but supply chain shortages affecting memory components have pushed the timeline back by several months. It may now arrive in early 2027 instead.

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Together, the iPhone Ultra and MacBook Ultra suggest Apple is building out a distinct top tier across its product categories, one that goes beyond the Pro and Pro Max designations it has used for years.