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HomeTechnologyGadgetsApple Is Working On Two 'Ultra' Devices, But Only One Of Them Folds

Apple Is Working On Two 'Ultra' Devices, But Only One Of Them Folds

Apple's foldable iPhone is reportedly called the iPhone Ultra, sitting above the Pro Max and launching alongside iPhone 18, but not as part of it.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apple's foldable iPhone may be named 'iPhone Ultra'.
  • The iPhone Ultra will be Apple's highest-end smartphone.
  • A MacBook Ultra with touchscreen is also planned.

iPhone Ultra: Apple's much-anticipated foldable iPhone is shaping up to be more than just a new form factor. Citing sources familiar with the matter, a new report claims the device will carry the "iPhone Ultra" name, positioning it as the highest-end option in Apple's smartphone lineup. 

The iPhone Ultra is expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, though it will not be considered part of the iPhone 18 series, similar to how the iPhone Air sits outside the iPhone 17 family.

What We Know About The iPhone Ultra So Far

According to the report from MacRumors, Apple is hoping to ship the iPhone Ultra at the same time as the iPhone 18 Pro, but it may arrive a few weeks later with limited availability at launch. The device is expected to sit above all existing iPhone models in terms of positioning and, presumably, price.

ALSO READ: EU Called Out Meta For Letting Kids Under 13 Use Instagram And Facebook

The Ultra branding is not new territory for Apple. The company already uses it across the M-series Ultra chips, Apple Watch Ultra, and CarPlay Ultra. 

Bloomberg had previously reported on the Ultra name for the foldable iPhone, and also suggested that AirPods Ultra could be in the pipeline.

Apple Working On MacBook Ultra With Touchscreen

Beyond the foldable iPhone, Apple is reportedly planning a MacBook Ultra as well. The laptop is expected to feature an OLED panel and a touchscreen display, placing it above the MacBook Pro in the lineup at a significantly higher price point.

The MacBook Ultra was originally intended to launch later in 2026, but supply chain shortages affecting memory components have pushed the timeline back by several months. It may now arrive in early 2027 instead.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Is Putting Status Updates In Your Chats Tab: Here's What's Changing

Together, the iPhone Ultra and MacBook Ultra suggest Apple is building out a distinct top tier across its product categories, one that goes beyond the Pro and Pro Max designations it has used for years.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What will Apple's foldable iPhone be called?

Apple's highly anticipated foldable iPhone is expected to be named the 'iPhone Ultra'. This name positions it as the most premium option in Apple's smartphone lineup.

When is the iPhone Ultra expected to be released?

The iPhone Ultra is anticipated to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, though it might arrive a few weeks later with limited availability. It is expected to be priced above existing iPhone models.

Is 'Ultra' a new branding for Apple?

No, Apple has used the 'Ultra' branding for other high-end products. This includes their M-series Ultra chips, Apple Watch Ultra, and CarPlay Ultra.

Is Apple also planning an Ultra MacBook?

Yes, Apple is reportedly working on a MacBook Ultra. This laptop is expected to feature an OLED touchscreen and will be positioned above the MacBook Pro in the lineup.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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