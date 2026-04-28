iPhone 18 Leaks: 9 Things You Need To Know About The Upcoming Flagship

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 may see a delayed standard model launch in 2026.

Expect increased 12GB RAM for smoother multitasking and AI.

New A20 chip built on 2nm process boosts speed, efficiency.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's next iPhone lineup is already making noise, and the official launch is still months away. Early leaks and reports are painting a picture of meaningful internal upgrades, though design changes appear minimal. From a possible RAM boost to chipset improvements, the iPhone 18 could be a solid step forward in performance. However, rising memory costs are raising questions about pricing.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 18, based on what has been reported so far.

Will iPhone 18 Launch Later Than Usual?

Unlike previous years, Apple may not launch its standard iPhone 18 alongside the Pro models. Reports suggest the standard model could arrive later, possibly in 2026, paired with a new "E" version.

The delay is believed to be a strategic move to improve hardware quality while also helping Apple manage production costs more effectively.

Is Apple Increasing RAM in iPhone 18?

One of the more talked-about upgrades is a jump to 12GB RAM, up from the 8GB found in the iPhone 17 base model.

More RAM generally means smoother multitasking, better gaming performance, and stronger support for AI-driven features, which are becoming a bigger part of the smartphone experience.

What Chipset Will Power iPhone 18?

The iPhone 18 is expected to run on the A20 chip, reportedly built on a 2nm process with help from TSMC.

Smaller chipsets tend to deliver better speed and energy efficiency, which could translate into faster app performance, a smoother gaming experience, and improved battery life.

Are There Any Design Changes In iPhone 18?

Not many, based on current reports. The iPhone 18 is expected to retain a design similar to its predecessor. There is a slim chance that the Dynamic Island could shrink slightly, but most of the upgrades appear to be focused on what is inside the device rather than how it looks.

How Is The RAM Crisis Affecting iPhone 18 Pricing?

Memory costs are rising globally, a situation being referred to as a RAM crisis. This puts Apple in a difficult spot: absorb the higher costs or pass them on to buyers.

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Apple has historically kept its pricing stable. The iPhone 17, for instance, launched at a similar price to the model before it. Whether that pattern holds with iPhone 18 remains to be seen.

Could Pro Models See Storage Changes Again?

There is speculation that Apple may revisit storage configurations for its Pro models. In recent years, the company has phased out lower storage options, with the Pro lineup's base storage moving from 128GB to 256GB.

This effectively raises the entry price without a formal price increase. Whether Apple repeats this approach with the iPhone 18 Pro remains unclear.

What Performance Gains Can Users Realistically Expect?

Based on available reports, the iPhone 18 should offer a noticeable performance upgrade driven by the new chipset and additional RAM.

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Everyday tasks, gaming, and AI features should all benefit. It may not be a dramatic leap, but for users coming from older models, the difference could be meaningful.

Is the Delayed Launch a Good or Bad Thing for Buyers?

A later launch could work in the buyers' favour. More time in development often means better hardware optimisation. For those not in a rush to upgrade, waiting for the full iPhone 18 lineup, including the Pro models and the delayed standard version, could be worth it.

What Should You Expect From iPhone 18 Overall?

The iPhone 18 looks set to be a performance-focused upgrade rather than a design overhaul. Better RAM, a new chipset, and possible storage tier adjustments are the main talking points. Pricing uncertainty due to rising memory costs remains a question mark, but the overall direction points toward a faster, more capable device.

All details about the iPhone 18 are based on leaks and early reports. Nothing has been officially confirmed by Apple yet, and specifications may change before the final launch.